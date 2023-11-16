Best DG 58 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3 is almost through its first-week post-launch and players are already discovering the best weapons of the patch. The DG 58 has surprised many as it has completely dominated any lobby it finds itself in. With that in mind, we’ve detailed the best DG 58 loadout in MW3 down below.

Best DG 58 Loadout in MW3

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Best DG 58 Attachments

The DG 58 was hidden from players during the Beta and was only playable at baseline in the Campaign, but has come out of the gate at an incredible pace.

As a three-round-burst weapon, it was expected to be lackluster similar to the M16 in MW2, but boy were my expectations wrong. The DG 58 is a laser beam and can somehow outpace almost all assault rifles with its fire rate. Its base form may be the single best assault rifle in the game right now, but it can be further improved with the correct attachments.

Muzzle : XTEN Ported 290

: XTEN Ported 290 Laser : Corio Laz-44 V3

: Corio Laz-44 V3 Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Magazine: 40 Round Mag

We’ve already established the DG 58 has the most impressive base gun in the game, so all we are doing is improving its impressive stats to make it completely unstoppable. The XTEN Ported 290 nullifies any recoil instantly, while the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip increases accuracy at the expense of slight mobility.

To counteract that loss, we attach the Corio Laz-44 laser to increase our handling and mobility to the point that we can contend with the best SMGs. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector is my favorite non-clutter optic, but you can replace this with one you prefer. Our 40-Round Magazine is the cherry on top to ensure you can run through an entire lobby without reloading.

Best DG 58 Perks

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Perks are now body gear that you can slip on for extra bonuses and special abilities such as faster reloading and taking no fall damage. The DG 58 is a standard Assault Rifle through and through, so we want to equip perks that will bolster this weapon to squeeze out each bit of power.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

MW3 is no different from any other Call of Duty when considering the chaos of the multiplayer, and we want the Quick Grip Gloves to be able to keep up with the pace. Climbing boots allow us to approach a gunfight with newfound vertically and cannot be underestimated, and we get the bonus of zero fall damage besides. Finally, the Tac Mask is the perfect protection from the flashbang spam and concussion assault every player knows and loathes.

Best DG 58 Equipment

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Vests are the brand new equipment change featured in Modern Warfare 3, allowing you to tie off your loadout with specific bonuses that are reminiscent of perks.

The best equipment options are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

Highly mobile players will want to stick on the Infantry Vest as it allows you to Tac Sprint faster and Tac Sprint for longer, which lets you cover more area before you must take a moment to rest. Breacher Drone can grab easy kills from long range, while Flashbangs will flush out any campers, and Domination or Hardpoint players will want to take the ACS for easy points.

That does it for our best DG 58 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 guide. With Season 1 on the horizon, check back in regularly to see the latest meta changes as we update our guides regularly. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.