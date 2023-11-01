All Modern Warfare 3 Maps

As is the case every year in the Call of Duty community, excitement is rapidly ramping up for the release of Modern Warfare 3, officially revealed as CoD’s 2023 installment and becoming the third title in the rebooted MW series. Here’s every multiplayer map coming to MW3.

All Multiplayer Maps in Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

We’ve now had a whopping 20 maps confirmed for Modern Warfare 3. However, it’s working a little differently, mainly because the overwhelming majority – 16 in total – are from the original Modern Warfare 2, which was released way back in 2009. You can expect the following maps to arrive in the game:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Levin Resort (Ground War)

Orlov Military Base (Ground War)

Popov Power (Ground War)

Urzikstan (Operation: Spearhead – War Mode)

Remembered as one of the best CoDs ever, it’s been confirmed by Activision that every single base map from MW2 (2009) will be available as a base map in MW3. They’ve also been confirmed as full remasters of the maps, not just ports of the versions we’ve seen in Warzone.

Ground War will take place across multiple points of interest in Urzikstan, while War mode will span the entirety of this location.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Other than these beloved destinations, you can expect Carry Forward maps from Modern Warfare 2, such as Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoot House. However, these places will arrive post-launch with a dedicated Playlist. The graphics for these maps will more or less look identical to the original, but they will play out differently with MW3’s revamped movement speeds.

Now, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any new maps to look forward to, as Activision has indicated that there will be seasonal locations and other content in the future. Nevertheless, some new modes like Cutthroat won’t be available to play in the Carry Forward maps due to their incompatibility with older maps.

That covers everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer maps. For more Call of Duty content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our ranking of all Killstreaks.