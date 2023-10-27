Where will the Campaign take us this time?

Modern Warfare 3 is days away from releasing its Early Access Campaign and a week from its official launch on Nov. 10. The excitement for the campaign is growing with each day so we thought it best to take a look at the entire Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list.

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Campaign Missions List

As it is currently, all we have is the codenames for each mission. Except for Operation 627 as this mission was shown in a gameplay preview of the campaign. The rest as stated are completely unknown.

Spoiler warning: These may be codenames but they could very well have on-the-nose links to the content of each mission. You’ve been warned!

MW3 Campaign List provided by MWIIIINTEL:

VIP (Assumed to be Operation 627)

Chemical (Open Combat)

Port (Open Combat)

Silo

Ranch (Open Combat)

Hijack

Flashback

Resort (Open Combat)

APT

Tundra

Dam (Open Combat)

Gunship

Surge

Milbase

Currently, Activision is being very tightlipped in regards to the campaign, thus it is very unlikely we will see a complete mission list any time before the MW3 Early Access campaign launches. The moment we have any more information we will update this page to keep you in the loop.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Combat Missions Explained

Open Combat missions are a new take on the Call of Duty formula and are designed to give you unparalleled freedom.

Activision speaks heavily on the new type of mission in their Campaign Innovation Deep Dive. They specifically mentioned Dam as an Open Combat mission (confirmed by the leaked mission list above) where you will play as Ghost attempting to disarm bombs around the dam. Fixed objectives; Open Combat. It’s completely up to the players how they approach the objectives and how they utilize the environment.

We are excited to experience these new missions and tie off the rebooted trilogy, we just have to wait and see how the story unfolds.

That was all our information on the Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Campaign Missions List. Check out our other Call of Duty related content below.