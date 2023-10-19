How to Get MW3 Campaign Early Access (& When Does It Start)

Call of Duty’s Campaign Early Access is a relatively new feature for the franchise, starting with the hit Modern Warfare 2 reboot. The third installment has continued this latest tradition, where you’ll join the elite Task Force 141 on Open Combat missions with a twist of choice-based mechanics. So, if you don’t want to miss out on this experience, here’s how to get the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access and when it’s expected to start.

How Do You Get Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access?

You can get the Campaign Early Access by pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3 on any compatible device, such as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you need help with the pre-order process, you can check out our explanation of all the available editions.

However, it doesn’t look like physical copy purchases will feature Campaign Early Access, as mentioned by Charlie Intel. With that said, it’s best to avoid getting it through this way if you want to gain access to the early version.

Although the multiplayer Beta period has passed, you can still experience the campaign mode a week before the game’s release, including the very first mission, Operation 627. Those who have been longtime fans of the COD universe will see a re-imagination of the beloved Verdansk map while on this quest as they infiltrate the Zordaya Prison Complex.

Missions will be centered around more player-choice mechanics, where you can utilize a stealthy tactic or a full-frontal attack. A set of fixed objectives will also be available to complete, and you can gradually tick them off as you progress through the story.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access Start?

The Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access will be available on Nov. 2, 2023, but there isn’t an official release time as of yet. Based on past events, it may launch at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST, as this was used during the Modern Warfare 2 campaign debut.

Image Source: Activision

Then, you can expect MW3’s official launch on Nov. 10 to get the complete experience, from multiplayer to new weapons.

Now that you know all about Modern Warfare 3's Campaign Early Access, you can start prepping for the latest saga by checking out our ranking of the best Killstreaks.