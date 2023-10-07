With PlayStation players already hands-on with the MW3 Beta this week, they are the first to experience all the changes Activision has designed for fans. From movement to killstreaks, perks to maps, there is so much Modern Warfare 3 has done that sets it apart from its predecessor MW2.

A major difference is the addition of new weapons, giving players new opportunities to seek out the best and most effective strategy. Unsurprisingly, the meta has already started to form, with certain weapons drawing more popularity and success than others. Players are experimenting with different loadouts, perks, footwear, and gloves. It is still the early days of the new game, but some weapons are quickly rising above the rest. Whether or not your progress carries over to MW3’s release, it is always best practice to know what gun performs the best. So, with the question on everyone’s lips, let’s have a look at the 5 best weapons in the MW3 Beta so far.

SVA 545

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The SVA 545 has clean accuracy and feels controllable, with slightly better handling than the MTZ. You’ll find yourself taking heads off of enemies every time you turn a corner. The reason this AR performs better than other weapons is due to its damage vs fire rate which causes the weapon to feel slightly underpowered in gunfights. That being said, with some strategic attachments we can cover some of its weaknesses.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Stock : Skelly Folding Stock

: Skelly Folding Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

AMR9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Our first SMG to make the list is the AMR9, a devastating close-range weapon with the potential to blast through an entire lobby of enemy combatants. It sports a high fire rate with a slightly bouncy recoil but is easily controllable for players. Its mobility is parallel to the best SMGs, and can traverse the map with blinding speed. Equipped with the correct attachments, this weapon can fight toe-to-toe with the best of them.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Tectonic Herald Light

: Tectonic Herald Light Laser : Sapphire-12 Laser

: Sapphire-12 Laser Stock : Tectonic Tactical Ultralight Stock

: Tectonic Tactical Ultralight Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Rival 9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Rival 9 is the second-best SMG in the MW3 Beta right now, only just missing out against the most beloved MW2 (2009) weapon. Still, the Rival 9 has all the mobility you need to slip and slide throughout the map, drop to the floor, and gun down an enemy before they can react. It has a quick time-to-kill and high accuracy for its fire rate. Run and gun has never been a more easier tactic and with the addition of Tac-Stance, the game favors these quick SMGs more than ever before.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Optic : MK. 23 Reflector

: MK. 23 Reflector Rear Grip : Rival Vice Assault Grip

: Rival Vice Assault Grip Stock : RB Crotalus Assault

: RB Crotalus Assault Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Striker

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Many Modern Warfare 2 (2009) fans will recognize this beauty as the reimagined UMP-45 from the good old days. But does it stack up to its fame? Yes, it does. The Striker has big shoes to fill, but it does so with ease. This SMG shreds at short range and is no slouch at medium range either, giving it the edge over other high fire rates/high recoil weapons of its class. You’ll be running rampant on Estate and Highrise, gunning down every enemy you see with the best SMG in the MW3 Beta. But the best isn’t complete without its attachments.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Laser : Sapphire-12 Laser

: Sapphire-12 Laser Magazine : 60 Round Mag

: 60 Round Mag Optic : MK.23 Reflector

: MK.23 Reflector Stock: Lachmann Recon Series

MCW

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Anyone who has watched or played any amount of the MW3 Beta will know that the MCW (ACR) is dominating the scoreboards in every match. With SMG-like handling and mobility and assault rifle damage plus accuracy, this weapon has zero weaknesses. It’s a monster at long range, has incredible TTK at mid-range, and is no slouch in close quarters, thanks to Tac-Stance. The MCW is a highly reliable all-rounder, so with that in mind, we want to give it attachments to enhance this beast.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : KR-Midnight 13″

: KR-Midnight 13″ Rear Grip : RB Talon-X3 Grip

: RB Talon-X3 Grip Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Opic: MK.23 Reflector

Those are our top 5 best weapons in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta! Be sure to check back with us at Twinfinite for all the Call of Duty news and updates moving towards MW3’s full release.