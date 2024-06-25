Warzone & MW3 Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes

Finally, Season 4 Reloaded is upon us! It brings several new gameplay modes and updates which shall keep fans quite satisfied for the next few weeks. In this article, we’ll take a look at Warzone and MW3 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes, to find out what we can look forward to.

MW3 Season 4 Reloaded New Game Modes

Season 4 Reloaded will see the launch of several gameplay modes for Modern Warfare 3:

Mutation : The biggest new entry in Season 4 Reloaded. This mode is part of the Altered Strain Event. In Mutation-based matches, a team of humans goes up against a team of mutants who possess a series of abilities that can stun, disorient, and poison their opponents.

: The biggest new entry in Season 4 Reloaded. This mode is part of the Altered Strain Event. In Mutation-based matches, a team of humans goes up against a team of mutants who possess a series of abilities that can stun, disorient, and poison their opponents. Havoc : A returning mode Havoc will satisfy fans of classic arena-shooter gameplay while also bringing some interesting modifiers to the classic Deathmatch gameplay.

: A returning mode Havoc will satisfy fans of classic arena-shooter gameplay while also bringing some interesting modifiers to the classic Deathmatch gameplay. Headshots only: In this mode, aiming for the head is the only way to damage your opponents. This is not only for ranged weapons but also for thrown Lethals. Grenades will also only deal damage when the explosion hits an enemy’s head.

MW3 Zombies Season 4 Reloaded New Mode

Unstable Rifts bring new opportunities for combat, as they will appear in every match, but teams will have to hurry to enter it. Inside them, players will have to deal with increasingly difficult waves of enemies until the challenge is complete or the attempt has failed.

Successfully clearing out an Unstable Rift shall also reset the cooldown on all the insured weapons and schematics, so it is possible to go into the following match with the best weapon setup possible.

MW3 & Warzone Season 4 Reloaded New Maps

Season 4 Reloaded will see the launch of Incline, an isolated mountain outpost and a classic mid-sized snow level where you’ll have to be careful with every step. Reloaded also brings the return of Das Gross, a meaty and Doom-inspired level which will definitely creep out some players. But there are even more unique maps for you to play.

One of these is the synthwave-flavored G3T_H1GH3R, which brings back the old G3T_H1GH map for Season 4. While the atmosphere is the same pixelated and synthwave, this is an entirely new map, with a challenging course to ascend and several secrets to discover plus collectibles to find. Finally, there is Bitvela, which is part of the Bit Party playlist modifier, a medium-sized map that recreates the whole Favela map in a classic retro style.

New Weapons

Coming from the Black Ops Cold War days, the Reclaimer 18 is a strong shotgun that also supports two different firing modes by simply flicking a switch. For close-combat fights, players can use the classic pump-action shotgun. For more efficient dealing with larger groups of enemies, it is possible to switch the Reclaimer 18 to semi-auto firing.

As for melee weapons, the Sledgehammer will definitely keep players happy with its weight and strong attack. With its 20-pound carbon head, this weapon allows you several different attacks such as an overhead attack along with a pole butt.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded New Content

The new content in Warzone will center around a mysterious explosion at the Popov Power Plant. Players will have to be careful because of a mysterious toxic chemical agent, which covers all the pathways around the power plant. While there is less risk of getting exposed to sludge than at the start of the season, Operators should now focus on trying to find out what is going on.

Season 4 in Warzone will also feature new limited-time modes such as Mutation Resurgence Quads and Buy Back Quads. In Mutation Resurgence you will be playing with normal Resurgence rules, but you will be fighting in the vicinity of the Power Plant and can use Mutation-based powers to overcome your opponents.

During Season 4, there is also the ongoing Runaway Train Public event, as every match will have a possibility to trigger the race to control this mechanical beast to win the match.

That’s all we have for you on the Season 4 Reloaded patch notes. For more information on Call of Duty, check out our guides on all Warzone mutations and how to find Unstable Rifts in MW3 Zombies.

