The Modern Warfare 3 Beta is currently underway for PlayStation players and the rest of us will have our turn soon enough. A Beta is the perfect way for players to jump in and experience the game ahead of release. It benefits those who are on the fence about their purchase and allows players to physically experience the changes from one game to another. Betas even help the developer determine what works and what doesn’t.

Thanks to the Call of Duty Next event, players were already excited and aware of the upcoming changes they can experience in the MW3 Beta. You’ll be able to unlock weapons, killstreaks, and perks by leveling up. This progression has left players wondering whether their progress will carry over to the full game. So here’s the answer:

Will MW3 Beta Progress Carry Over to the Full Game?

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Sadly, the answer is a resounding no. Your progress will not continue over to Modern Warfare 3’s official launch. This may or may not be a surprise for those who have played a CoD Beta before, as always previous progress is deleted come the release. You can reach the level cap as fast as possible but once the Beta is over you’ll be on an even playing field as the world once Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 10.

There is so much new information on MW3, Zombies, and Warzone, check back with us at Twinfinite for all Call of Duty related news!