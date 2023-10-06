What Is the Max Level Cap in CoD MW3 Beta

The Call of Duty franchise has been known to have a much larger maximum level cap than most games, reaching the thousand mark. So now the question remains of what the max level cap is for the Modern Warfare 3 Beta, which has a few limitations as the official release approaches. We’re here to explain what you can expect from this feature, as well as future plans for its upcoming changes.

Max Level Cap in CoD MW3 Beta, Explained

According to the Call of Duty Blog, the maximum level cap for Weekend One is Level 20. We checked to see if this information is correct, and we can confirm that the levels don’t go past this mark. Based on past Beta events, it will likely increase as time progresses, especially during Weekend Two and the full release.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Customized loadouts can only be accessed with a Level 4 rank, so you must play through a few sessions until you reach this tier. Players can utilize the pre-made weapons and perks collection, such as the Demolitionist, Combat Controller, and Rusher. You can check out our How to Level Up Fast guide if you want to achieve this rank quickly.

You’ll gradually earn other upgrades after Level 4, including powerful guns, cosmetics, and unlocked equipment. By Level 20, players will earn the Gunner Vest, Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit, and Beta Ripper. Some items won’t be accessible during the Beta, like the Demolition Vest, as they require a higher rank past the max cap. These gear and weapons will presumably be ready for the upcoming launches, but there isn’t an official confirmation as of yet.

With the MW3 Beta max level cap out of the way, you can learn more about the game by finding out whether or not Zombies will be included with the title. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.