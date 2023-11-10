Modern Warfare 3 Best Gear Perks, Ranked

Beyond just having the best weapons and the skills to match, perks can be a big gamechanger in the world of Modern Warfare 3. A newly revamped system will see players needing to learn things again, so here are the best gear perks in Modern Warfare 3 ranked for your future planning.

Players will have access to all sorts of gloves, vest, and boots perks, but when it comes to the choice of gear perks, most of them have various uses that can come in handy depending on the situation. For our time out on the battlefield, these are what worked best for us:

12. Blacklight Flashlight

For players who find themselves always chasing after opponents or just missing them after an objective is captured, the Blacklight Flashlight can be quite a useful gear perk to have. Its ability to show recent enemy footsteps can help you track down the enemy who just killed your teammate or the lone stalker who has managed to infiltrate your defensive positions.

Of course, it could very well lead you to a trap as well, so proceed with caution when you have this gear perk.

11. L/R Detector

Venturing into hostile territory brings danger not just from other players, but also environmental hazards. The L/R Detector helps players by warning of any hostile laser and radiation sources, but outside of such areas, it becomes useless.

So, depending on which map you are fighting off, the L/R Detector can easily become indispensable or not be required at all.

10. EOD Padding

When charging into the fray, you never know just what could lead to your downfall, so having additional protection is always advisable. The use of the EOD Padding will reduce all damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire, which makes it easier for those brave enough to break enemy lines and try to establish a foothold for the rest of the team.

Just make sure that there are actually teammates around to support you, otherwise, it would be all for nothing.

9. Data Jacker

Information is king out in the wild, and for players who want to have an immediate understanding of their present situation, the Data Jacker is an excellent gear perk to use. This way, enemies killed will drop a smartphone, and upon collection, it generates a radar ping that will reveal all the dangers around you.

Having a squadmate with this perk is always going to be a good call, allowing you to either catch your breath or prepare for any nearby danger coming your way.

8. Tac Mask

Wary of grenades that can debilitate or stun you? The Tac Mask is your best friend, as it reduces the severity of flash, stun, and gas grenades, as well as granting immunity to shock, EMP, and snapshot grenades.

For those taking up defensive positions, this can be a lifesaver when the enemy is trying to push back and take control.

7. Signal Jammer

It is not uncommon to see a well-laid plan go up in flames thanks to strategically placed traps and explosives, and preventing such a sequence of events in Modern Warfare 3 can be done by equipping the Signal Jammer.

As it emits a signal to disrupt enemy claymores and mines and warns of nearby enemy equipment, it can give you a leg up when storming a position, keeping you safe from everything else but enemy fire.

6. Mag Holster

In tense firefights, the last thing you want to do is be caught while reloading. Thus, the Mag Holster makes for an excellent gear perk for anyone using any weapon in Modern Warfare 3. The improved reload speed will come in handy in all situations, and when you can shoot faster than the opposition, you will have a much better chance of survival.

5. Hijacked IFF Strobe

It is always a danger to be detected by the enemy, and the same goes for AI targeting systems. This is where the Hijacked IFF Strobe can work its magic, making you undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Further, it masks you when tactical cameras or recon drones are used, making it harder for the enemy to find where you are.

For those hoping to spring a surprise on an enemy stronghold, it can be a valuable tool to have.

4. Ghost T/V Camo

Similarly, the Ghost T/V Camo does a great job of obscuring your position, blocking detection from UAVs, enemy radar sources, and heartbeat sensors while you are moving. This makes it easier to manoeuvre into enemy territory and secure a strategic advantage over defensive players.

3. Threat Identification System

For accurate shooting, it is always better to be aiming down sights, but it also comes with the drawback of having your view somewhat blocked. Enter the Threat Identification System, which solves that issue by automatically pinging enemy locations in your crosshairs while ADS is activated.

This ensures that you never miss the primary target or any subsequent target that comes into view, so you can give them a proper welcome.

2. Mission Control Comlink

Everyone both loves and hates killstreaks, so why not go with something that can give you an even bigger advantage? The Mission Control Comlink reduces killstreak cost by one kill as well as scorestreak cost by 125, making it more worthwhile for the killers in the squad.

Effective soldiers will find it easier to call in the big guns, and making life hell for your foes is always a good thing.

1. Bone Conduction Headset

The need to keep track of everything makes it hard for most players to focus in Modern Warfare 3, but the Bone Conduction Headset is certainly helpful in that regard. It helps to reduce combat noise and increases footstep sounds, making it infinitely harder for anyone trying to sneak up on you.

The less noise there is, the easier it is to communicate with your teammates too, so do not give your opponents any chance of surprising you. Instead, give them a rude awakening for even trying to sneak into your position.

Now that you are caught up on the best gear perks in Modern Warfare 3 ranked, it's time to strap up.