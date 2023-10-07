How to Get Overkill Perk in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3’s new perk system can be relatively challenging to grasp, given that quirks have now been split into boots, gloves, gear, and vests. Even fan-favorite abilities like Ghost, Overkill, and Quick Fix are seemingly unavailable, but they can actually be unlocked with a particular set of materials. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get the Overkill perk in MW3 Beta, allowing you to finally carry two primary weapons.

Where to Find Overkill Perk in MW3 Beta

Players can obtain the Overkill perk by equipping the Gunner Vest, which can be unlocked with the current max cap of Level 20. You may be surprised to see the item’s hidden ability like I was, especially since its description doesn’t mention this perk at all and focuses more on other attributes.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

If you haven’t yet reached this rank for the vest, you can check our How to Level Up Fast guide to get it as quickly as possible. Then, once players equip it, they’ll immediately notice an option to place a secondary primary in their loadout. A Level 20 rank will also provide you with the Beta Ripper and the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit, an item that is a part of the new Aftermarket Parts collection.

Other equipment offers similar effects to common perks in the CoD universe. For example, the Infantry Vest works like the Double Time ability. So, if you are looking for one of your favorite past perks, you may need to substitute it with a gear item or combine a few together to produce the same capabilities.

Now that you know how to get the Overkill perk in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, you can learn more about the game by checking our ranking of the best vests.