How to Level Up Fast in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Those who plug into Call of Duty’s Beta events will be locked out of various gear and weapons upon start, forcing you to rely on default loadouts. Fortunately, there’s a few handy ways you can level up fast in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, and we’re here to show you how to achieve them.

Best Ways to Level Up Fast in MW3 Beta

You can level up fast in MW3 Beta by performing the following methods:

Complete Daily Challenges

Eliminate or assist in enemy kills

Activate Killstreaks (UAVs)

Participate in Kill Confirmed and Domination modes

The Daily Challenges can be found on the left side of the menu, featuring a variety of objectives to complete throughout your sessions. For example, you can get 2,500 XP by surviving two kills when your Operator is at low health. Some tasks require players to use a specific gun or equipment, so they may need to wait until they unlock this tier.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Killstreaks are also an excellent resource of XP, giving you more opportunities to earn points. Operators can simply turn on Killstreaks like UAVs and Counter UAVs, which will produce XP consistently while it is active. Others can help you take/slow down foes to give you additional points with each elimination.

Some modes, including Kill Confirmed and Domination, offer even more XP than Team Deathmatch and Ground War. In particular, Domination will reward you every time you defend the base, leaving you with a ton of points by the end of the match. Players can also familiarize themselves with the layout of the maps to maximize their experience.

How to Check Level Progression in MW3 Beta

If you want to check your current progression in level, you can select the menu at the top-right corner and press Progression.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

This feature will provide you with all the various rewards you can earn based on your level, but you will need to make an abundance of XP as you progress further.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

More rewards will likely be added with the official release of Modern Warfare 3, expanding your gear and weapons collection.

Now that you know how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 3 Beta, you can learn more about the game by checking out the relevant links below, including our guide on changes we’d like to see in Warzone 3 (if it exists.)