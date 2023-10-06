How to Redeem Call of Duty MW3 Beta Codes

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta period is the perfect time to gear up for the game’s official launch, giving you a sneak peek at multiplayer and the latest maps. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering: How do you redeem the MW3 Beta codes?

How Do You Redeem CoD MW3 Beta Codes?

Those who have obtained a code from a retailer can redeem their codes on the Call of Duty Beta Redeem page.

Once there, you can log into your Activision account to enter the code, corresponding platform, and current location. If you don’t have an account, you don’t have to worry about costs during the sign up, as it is a free service.

Image Source: Activision

After you’ve redeemed your code, you will get an email confirming that you will participate in the Early Access/Beta. An Early Access Beta token will be sent to you via email at the beginning of the Open Beta start date, and you must redeem this on your preferred platform. However, Activision recommends that you ensure your credentials are correct so the information is sent to the right address.

Keep in mind that you only need to do this interaction if you’ve purchased a physical edition of MW3, differing from the digital version that will automatically register you for the game. If you happen to lose the Early Access code, it’s best to contact the retailer you’ve bought it from to possibly get it back.

Now that you know how to redeem your Modern Warfare 3 Beta codes, you can start getting ready by checking out all the content that was revealed during CODNext. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty tips and tricks, which range from loadout guides to info on what MW3 will include. And as always, stay keyed to Twinfinite for all the latest news surrounding the game.