All Modern Warfare 3 Editions, Costs & Pre-Order Bonuses, Explained

Call of Duty fans across the globe are readying themselves for the release of Modern Warfare 3. Like all the CoDs in recent memory, there’s different versions to pre-order, each of which brings its own bonuses. Here’s every MW3 edition, including its pre-order bonuses, costs and unlock date.

Modern Warfare 3 Editions, Explained

Barring any unlikely and last-minute delays, Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on 10 November, 2023.

Each of the versions available for pre-order secures players access on that date, although there are variations elsewhere depending on the edition you’ve purchased. We’re breaking each down below, so you don’t have to.

MW3 Vault Edition

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The “premier” option for MW3 is the Vault Edition, offering multiple tangible benefits on top of access to the full game and the pre-release Open Beta.

Unsurprisingly, it’s the most expensive of the options, costing $99.99 / £99.99. The Vault Edition’s bonuses are as follows:

Campaign Early Access (pre-orders only) Up to one week early access to the game’s campaign

Open Beta Early Access ( pre-orders only) Access to October’s early access Open Beta, as well as the Free Access Open Beta

Soap Operator Pack ( pre-orders only) Masked Soap Skin, Unmasked Soap Skin & Shadow Siege Weapon Blueprint

Nemesis Operator Pack Four multiplayer Operators: Captain Price, Ghost, Warden & Makarov

Two Weapon Vaults FATE Variant of a MW3 Weapon, accessible in the Beta

Blackcell Battle Pass for Season 1 20 BP Tier Skips (25 on PS) and the unlocking of up to 1,400 CoD Points



Those that are listed as pre-order benefits require players to have selected the Vault Edition ahead of its November 10 release date.

MW3 Standard Console Cross-Gen & PC Digital Editions

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

For most, the standard edition will be the MW3 version they pick up. By default, these are cross-generation on console. That means that purchasing it on Xbox Series S|X or PlayStation 5 also gives access to the previous gen console (Xbox One or PS4).

This is the cheaper of the MW3 editions, coming in at the standard price of $69.99 / £69.99. The bonuses are fewer than the Vault Edition, but still appealing:

Campaign Early Access (pre-orders only) Up to one week early access to the game’s campaign

Open Beta Early Access ( pre-orders only) Access to October’s early access Open Beta, as well as the Free Access Open Beta

Soap Operator Pack ( pre-orders only) Masked Soap Skin, Unmasked Soap Skin & Shadow Siege Weapon Blueprint



Physical Console Editions & Call of Duty Endowment Bonuses

Those wanting a physical version of the game can pre-order the Standard Edition from a gaming retailer. These relate only to Xbox and PlayStation, with no physical PC version available.

PlayStation 4: Physical Edition Cross-Gen Bundle (includes PlayStation 5 next-generation version)

Physical Edition Cross-Gen Bundle (includes PlayStation 5 next-generation version) PlayStation 5: Physical Edition next-generation version (does not include PlayStation 4 version of Modern Warfare III)

Physical Edition next-generation version (does not include PlayStation 4 version of Modern Warfare III) Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: Physical Edition Cross-Gen Bundle (includes Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions)

Ordering from a select retailer can also get players a specially marked MW3 which includes a CoD Endowment Direct Action Pack. This includes an animated Emblem, Sticker and Calling Card.

Vault Upgrade

Pre-ordering the Standard or Cross-Gen Digital Edition lets players upgrade to the Vault Edition, so long as the upgrade is “on the same platform where you initially purchased.”

It will cost $30 / £30, the difference in cost between the Standard and Vault editions.

The exact upgrade method varies depending on platform and the place of original purchase:

PlayStation: Upgrade directly through the Call of Duty in-game store or the platform store where you purchased the Cross-Gen Digital Edition, for $30 or your regional equivalent

Upgrade directly through the Call of Duty in-game store or the platform store where you purchased the Cross-Gen Digital Edition, for $30 or your regional equivalent Xbox: Cancel your Cross-Gen Digital Edition preorder, then purchase the Vault Edition through the Call of Duty in-game store, the Call of Duty website, or the platform store

Cancel your Cross-Gen Digital Edition preorder, then purchase the Vault Edition through the Call of Duty in-game store, the Call of Duty website, or the platform store Battle.net: Upgrade directly through the Call of Dutyin-game store or the platform store where you purchased the Standard Edition, for $30 or your regional equivalent

Upgrade directly through the Call of Dutyin-game store or the platform store where you purchased the Standard Edition, for $30 or your regional equivalent Steam: Upgrade directly through the Call of Duty in-game store or the platform store where you purchased the Standard Edition, for $30 or your regional equivalent

That’s everything to know about the editions of Modern Warfare 3 and the bonuses they bring. For everything else Call of Duty, check out the related content below.