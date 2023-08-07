Activision Officially Unveil Modern Warfare 3, To The Surprise of Nobody

Activision have officially unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as the annual instalment coming in fall of 2023. It had long been rumored as the upcoming title; a successor to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 that originally began as a premium expansion.

However, it’s now confirmed as a full release, developed by Sledgehammer Games and set for release later this year. While the news won’t surprise fans who’ve not been living under the proverbial rock, they also confirmed a release date and revealed the official branding and logo for the next instalment in the rebooted MW series, which began with 2019’s Modern Warfare.

In an August 7 tweet, Activision teased that “the ultimate threat awaits.” Attached was a teaser video showcasing the game’s logo – a blood red take on the rebooted logos we’ve seen to this point – and confirmation that the game will release on November 10, 2023.

Details on Modern Warfare 3’s plot, setting and environments remain scarce, but leaks and speculation to this point have it down as a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

The trailer appeared to confirm this, showcasing recognizable faces from the series’ past, including fan favorite Captain Price. The trailer’s audio is sure to be dropping hints, with a vibrating cell phone audible alongside dialogue that warns: “Never bury your enemies alive.”

It’s cut from the same cloth as previous teasers, giving fans cryptic hints at what is to come. The MW2 campaign could well be continued directly, with the Graves Operator skin confirming he survived its dramatic conclusion.

Now the game is officially revealed, all eyes will turn to Warzone’s in-game reveal, which was confirmed with the release of MW2 Season 5 on August 2. There’s no word on what it’ll consist of specifically.

Now we’ve had a teaser, we expect more details, hints, teasers and easter eggs to come. Eyes peeled, even as we go dark.