Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Early Patch Notes: Strike Map, CoD 2023 Reveal, New Weapons & More

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone have been rapidly approaching their fifth season of post-launch content and, on July 27, Activision revealed the Season 5 overview. It means fans know just what to expect when it drops on August 2. Here, we’re breaking down all the changes and giving you definitive early patch notes.

Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Roadmap

Among the content announced was the entire Season’s Roadmap. Activision have given us an idea of what to expect with the season’s launch, as well as what’ll come with the in-season updates, presumably another Reloaded event.

We’ll be breaking down all the major changes coming with the season, so don’t worry if the roadmap is a lot to digest.

Modern Warfare 2

Punta Mar Multiplayer Map – one of two new maps coming with the launch of Season 5 is Punta Mar, a 6v6 environment set on a “bustling town on a hill overlooking a beautiful South American beach.” It looks similar to the original MW2’s Favela, letting players run across rooftops and through abandoned streets.

Strike Multiplayer Map – another 6v6 map, this one will be familiar to anyone who played the original 2007 Modern Warfare. In the words of the devs, “Strike will be restored to its full glory in Season 05, thanks to the latest Infinity Ward engine and technology.”

Gunfight Maps & Modes – There's also new maps and modes for Gunfight, the small team playlist originally introduced in MW2019. One will be called Lounge and looks to be set in a nightclub. The other is called Canal and is taken straight out of Warzone's Vondel. There's also Gunfight Custom, a variant which lets players bring their own loadouts into the mode.

Havoc Mode – A new mode called Havoc will be dropping. Matches will begin similar to TDM, but there’s no Perks, Streaks or Field Upgrades. Instead, teams receives modifiers when their total kills reach multiples of 12. Modifiers will stack as you earn them, with a total of 14 modifiers available. Infinity Ward gave us a glimpse of five. They are: Ammo Feeder : Auto reloads a weapon (from stock ammo) upon elimination. Boots Off the Ground: Moon gravity. Affects only player jump heights, not thrown equipment or ballistics. Flameshot: Flame-tipped Crossbows and Molotovs only. All Loadouts change immediately to this upon modifier activation. Hero Landing : Landing from a big drop causes a frag-grenade-like explosion around you. Perspective Shift: Everyone swaps to a third-person camera view.

Big Capture the Flag – As it sounds, it's classic CTF with teams of 20. Go big or go home (and grab a flag while you're at it).

Warzone

Vondel Champion’s Quest – Like Al Mazrah’s Quest from past seasons, teams who are on winning streaks (5 in a row in mini BR) will have the opportunity to take on Vondel Champion’s Quest.

Like Al Mazrah’s Quest from past seasons, teams who are on winning streaks (5 in a row in mini BR) will have the opportunity to take on Vondel Champion’s Quest. New Vehicles – Two new vehicles, the MRAP and Dirt Bike, will be coming with Season 5. The bike is fairly obvious, but the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle is designed to be resistant to explosives, if a lot slower as a result. The devs confirmed it “will not appear often”.

DMZ – A new threat, known as Konni, will be dropping. That’s alongside a Disguise Field Upgrade “built for pure stealth engagements”. There’s also a Battle Revive stimulant, Self Revive Box (multiple Self Revive Kits) and a Scuba Gas Mask (a hybrid of a rebreather and gas mask). More missions, both Faction and Urgent, are also coming.

Call of Duty 2023 Reveal

Warzone Reveal – Rumors were rife that Season 5 would in some way tie into CoD 2023’s reveal. That’s now been confirmed as true, with the expected Modern Warfare 3 set for a “worldwide reveal in a limited time event”. In the words of the devs: “Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.”

General

New Weapons – Two new weapons will be dropping with the launch of S5. The first is FR Avancer, essentially the FAMAS of old. It’s a fast-firing bullpup assault rifle, promising “exceptional manoeuvrability”. The second is the Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle, a semi-auto bullpup weapon with an “exceptionally high fire rate and a unique design.” We’ll have to see how it slots into the meta, but there’s exciting times ahead.

Faction Showdown Limited Time Event – Task Force 141 and Shadow Company will be scrapping in a LTE beginning on August 4 before a ceasefire on August 16. Players need to complete challenges and join one of the Factions depending on the way they play. It’s also taking over BlackCell, the premium Battle Pass in Call of Duty right now.

Task Force 141 and Shadow Company will be scrapping in a LTE beginning on August 4 before a ceasefire on August 16. Players need to complete challenges and join one of the Factions depending on the way they play. It’s also taking over BlackCell, the premium Battle Pass in Call of Duty right now. Operators – As was confirmed in the Key Art’s reveal on July 26, Oz, Graves and Mila will be coming as Operators. Arthur is the Shadow Company BlackCell skin, available for players who’ve purchased the premium option. There’s also new operators skins for hip hop stars Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. This is Call of Duty in 2023, ladies and gentlemen.

That’s everything on Call of Duty Warzone and MW2 Season 5 for now. This page will become a full, unabridged patch notes when they drop on August 2. Until then, stay frosty and enjoy all the content Season 4 has brought… and get excited for Season 5!