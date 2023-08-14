Modern Warfare 3 Beta: Expected Release Date & Content, How To Access and More

The arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 10 is expected to be preceded by a Beta, giving players access to the 2023 title ahead of its full release. Betas also give the devs time to refine gameplay aspects and make adjustments based on player feedback. Here’s when we expect it to be live, how players access it and what content will be included.

There are no confirmed dates for Modern Warfare 3’s pre-release Beta. However, leaks have given us an idea of when to expect the Beta.

Specifically, two weekends have been leaked, both taking place in October 2023. The first is thought to be PlayStation exclusive (in line with Sony’s ongoing partnership with Activision-Blizzard), while the second is thought to be open to Xbox and PC players too.

Assuming leaks are correct, the MW3 Beta will take place as follows:

Beta Weekend Dates Platforms Weekend One October 6 – October 10 PS4 / PS5 Weekend Two October 12 – October 16 PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / PC

Bear in mind the dates for the Beta are not confirmed until Activision or the game’s developers — Sledgehammer Games — reveal them officially. A lot can change in the development process and the accuracy of MW3 leaks to this point does not mean these will also be correct.

How To Access

Right now, we’re not sure. However, we can use previous years as a guide. Modern Warfare 2’s Beta, which went live in the middle of September, was open to players who pre-ordered the game or earned an access code via other means — like watching the Call of Duty League Championship.

We certainly expect Beta access to be granted to those who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3. That has been a way to access every recent CoD Beta and there’s no reason for Activision to change it this year.

There will likely be other ways. We may even see Activision open the Beta up to all players. Devs often do so to stress servers out prior to a game’s launch, letting them prepare for the game’s full release as much as possible. Naturally, we’ll be updating this page when we know more about getting into the MW3 Beta.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 3 Beta Expected Content

Unsurprisingly, we’re not too sure what specific content will come with MW3’s Beta. However, we expect it to follow patterns established in past Betas.

As a result, we expect it to have three or four multiplayer maps and some of CoD’s most popular modes – like Team Deathmatch, Domination and Search and Destroy. The devs will likely add new modes and maps as it progresses, widening the feedback they receive from the player base.

That’s everything to know about the MW3 Beta right now. We’ll update this page as Activision reveal more details in the run up to the Beta, so stay tuned and check back.