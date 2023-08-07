Will Modern Warfare 3 Have Zombies? Here’s Everything We Know

After months of speculation, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has officially been announced. The initial teaser showed us very little information, but Infinity Ward’s latest entry is sure to be one of the year’s most exciting titles when it releases on Nov. 10. With this announcement, fans may be curious if one of Call of Duty’s most popular modes, Zombies, will be featured in the game. Here’s everything we know about whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature Zombies mode.

Will Modern Warfare III Have Zombies?

As of right now, there’s been no clear answer as to whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature Zombies. General speculation might lead one to believe the answer is “no,” as this new entry is specifically being developed by Infinity Ward. None of their previous Modern Warfare titles featured a Zombies mode, as such a mode is usually saved for the Treyarch-developed titles such as the Black Ops sub-series. Thus, it might be easy to think the answer is a simple “no.”

However, this may not be the case, and the newest entry might skirt the lines just a little bit. Insider Gaming previously reported that Modern Warfare III would actually feature a proper Zombies mode. The reports have called the mode “Outbreak 2.0,” noting that it will essentially succeed the large-scale “Outbreak” version of Zombies that debuted in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Naturally, Activision has been rather quiet at the moment, so we’ll probably have to wait until the game is much closer to release to learn the truth.

That’s everything we know about whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature Zombies mode. While you’re waiting patiently for more news on this title, check out Twinfinite’s guide to one of the game’s touted upcoming mechanics, Slide Canceling.