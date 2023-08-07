Call of Duty

Will Modern Warfare 3 Have Zombies? Here’s Everything We Know

It's a crowd favorite. But will it be back?

MW3 Official for 2023
Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

After months of speculation, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has officially been announced. The initial teaser showed us very little information, but Infinity Ward’s latest entry is sure to be one of the year’s most exciting titles when it releases on Nov. 10. With this announcement, fans may be curious if one of Call of Duty’s most popular modes, Zombies, will be featured in the game. Here’s everything we know about whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature Zombies mode.

Will Modern Warfare III Have Zombies?

As of right now, there’s been no clear answer as to whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature Zombies. General speculation might lead one to believe the answer is “no,” as this new entry is specifically being developed by Infinity Ward. None of their previous Modern Warfare titles featured a Zombies mode, as such a mode is usually saved for the Treyarch-developed titles such as the Black Ops sub-series. Thus, it might be easy to think the answer is a simple “no.”

However, this may not be the case, and the newest entry might skirt the lines just a little bit. Insider Gaming previously reported that Modern Warfare III would actually feature a proper Zombies mode. The reports have called the mode “Outbreak 2.0,” noting that it will essentially succeed the large-scale “Outbreak” version of Zombies that debuted in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Naturally, Activision has been rather quiet at the moment, so we’ll probably have to wait until the game is much closer to release to learn the truth.

That’s everything we know about whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature Zombies mode. While you’re waiting patiently for more news on this title, check out Twinfinite’s guide to one of the game’s touted upcoming mechanics, Slide Canceling.

Related Posts

About the author

Matt Anderson

Matt has been a freelance writer at Twinfinite for a year, and he's been in the games media industry for three years. He typically covers topics related to console news and industry trends for the site, and he has a major interest in first-party console games. Matt also has a Bachelor’s in Screenwriting from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, is an avid content creator on YouTube and TikTok, and legend has it he once asked Super Smash Bros. Melee to be his Prom date.

More Stories by Matt Anderson

Comments