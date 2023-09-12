How To Get & Upgrade the Origins Wind Staff in Zombies Chronicles

Call of Duty: Zombies Chronicles has several maps that feature intricate storylines and intense challenges. One, in particular, is the Origins game mode which involves solving puzzles and unlocking magical tools to defeat zombies. So, if you want to know how to get the Wind Staff in Zombies Chronicles, here’s everything you need to know about this item and what you must do to upgrade it.

How to Get Origins Wind Staff in Zombies Chronicles

The Origins Wind Staff in Call of Duty: Zombies Chronicles can be crafted by acquiring three parts of it in the giant walking robots throughout the area. To do this, you must shoot their foot (it needs to be lit up) at the right moment and create an opening for your character to enter inside.

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The first one you can obtain is the robot near Generators 2 and 3, where you can almost see an outline of a muddy footprint. Then, the second will walk through the pathway of the central area near Generators 4 and 5, while the last one travels near the church next to Generator 6.

If you see all the robots traveling together simultaneously, try to avoid them because there won’t be any openings during this phase (their feet will only illuminate when they are alone.)

Wind Staff Record Location

When you acquire all the necessary pieces, you’ll need the Wind Record to take you to the Crazy Place that holds a vital component of the Origins Wind Staff. This object of Zombies Chronicles can be found near Generator 5 next to the Lightning Cave. Here are the three places this item spawns:

Outside the Lightning Cave by a few crates

On a table in the Lightning Cave

Near Generator 5

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

After you’ve obtained this object, you’ll need to find the Gramophone and another record. The first item is inside the Excavation Site near the circular stairs, and the musical disc spawns randomly. Here is a list of all known spawn points:

Next to the “Excavation” sign outside

Laying on a crate by the entrance to the church

On a wheelbarrow on top of the Excavation Site

Then, you’ll need to place the Gramophone and record on the table in the Wind Cave near Generator 4. Once you go through the portal, you must grab the Wind Crystal from the yellow structure and return to the Excavation Site.

You can place the crystal on the yellow mechanical object in this location and acquire the Wind Staff.

How to Upgrade the Origins Wind Staff in Zombies Chronicles

Although the tool is quite powerful on its own, you can get a Wind Staff upgrade to take down multiple zombies at once. Thing is, you’ll need the Wind Staff code to upgrade it by entering the Crazy Place.

Wind Staff Code

Image Source: Kronorium

When you go through the portal, you should see a circular object with symbols above you. Players must target each ring by shooting it with the Wind Staff to produce the code in the image shown above. Once Samantha tells you that you’ve successfully solved the puzzle, you’ll have to use the Wind Staff to redirect smoke from three chimney by shooting it. Given that this procedure can be challenging to complete, here’s a step-by-step to help you through the journey:

Find three smokey chimneys. The first one can be found outside the Wind Cave by Generator 4, so be sure to point the tool toward the Excavation Site. Go to the second location of the chimney. Players can search for the next object by the muddy pathway behind the church (the road that the tank uses.) Remember to point the Origins Wind Staff towards the Excavation Site and redirect the smoke from there. Target the last chimney. The last one is near Generator 5, where you can see an opening to the Excavation Site. Go to the Excavation Site to solve another puzzle and target the yellow orb. You must trigger the levers at the Excavation Site until you align the rings in the correct order (they should all be yellow.) After this interaction, hit the yellow orb above the area holding all the other staffs. Return to the Crazy Place and place your Wind Staff on the platform. Players need to kill a certain number of zombies to upgrade their Wind Staff. During this part of Zombies Chronicles, you will only be able to use your weapons (without the staff) to power the tool up. It’s an excellent idea to upgrade your guns beforehand to make the process go by much quicker (at the top of the Excavation Site), providing you with an enhanced Wind Staff.

Now that you know how to get and upgrade the Origins Wind Staff in Zombies Chronicles, you can defeat hordes of enemies to advance further in the story. If you want to master other tools in the game, you can check out our Ice Staff or explore the relevant links below for additional COD content.