How to Get & Upgrade the Origins Lightning Staff in Zombies Chronicles

Want to know how to get and upgrade the Origins Lightning Staff in Zombies Chronicles? Well, look no further because we’ve got you covered in this guide that explains what steps you need to take and how to solve the game’s intricate puzzles.

How to Get the Origins Lightning Staff in Zombies Chronicles

The Origins Lightning Staff in Zombies Chronicles is possibly the most difficult to get, especially when you compare it to the Fire Staff’s procedure. But, before acquiring this magical tool, you should know that this experience can be a lot easier if you have another teammate with you because this journey is a bit time-consuming.

While exploring the map, you can prepare yourself at the beginning by turning the dials of mechanical devices to upgrade the Lightning Staff in the future (you can look at the code in the upgrade section of this guide.)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get all the parts of the Origins Lightning Staff:

Get the Lightning Staff Record. You can find the musical disc for the Origins Lightning Staff near Generator 4. It usually spawns at the end of the Wind Staff Cave, on the big cart next to the generator, or the table by the Der Wunderfizz machine. Unlock the path to the church. The only way to get the Lightning Staff is by using the tank inside the church, so you’ll need to pay the toll to enter the establishment. Be aware that you’ll need enough money to ride the vehicle back and forth in order to get all the necessary parts. Ride the tank and jump off near a wooden platform. As you ride on top of the tank, eliminate the first batch of zombies that climb on the vehicle. Then, try to jump on the wooden platform with stairs, as shown in the image below. This interaction can be a bit tricky to master, and sometimes you can jump off at the wrong time (just go back until you get it.) Get the second part of the Lightning Staff. The tank will stop at the muddy path near Generator 2, and you must wait until it is ready to ride again for the next part. Once it’s good to go, you can grab the following two parts if you have someone else with you: one can jump off to get the second piece at another wooden platform, while the other gets the last part at the church. Grab the last piece of the staff. Those running solo on this mission must run the tank around again since the third part can only be obtained when riding back to the church. Players can see a pathway there once they get close enough and jump off to grab the final piece of the Origins Lightning Staff in Zombies Chronicles. Obtain the record and the Gramophone. Now that you have all the pieces, it’s time to use them by finding the black musical disc and the Gramophone. The record spawns in three locations: near the Excavation sign by the tunnel, on top of crates next to the entrance of the church, and on a wheelbarrow at the Excavation Site (you’ll need to pay to get inside.) The Gramophone always spawns on the ground in this area as well. Enter the Crazy Place from the Lightning Cave. Place the Lightning Record and the Gramophone on the table within the staff’s cave. Grab the Lightning Crystal (the purple structure) in the Crazy Place and craft the staff at the Excavation Site.

Upgrading the Origins Lightning Staff & Lightning Staff Code

The Origins Lightning Staff in Zombies Chronicle has two codes you need to utilize to upgrade the game’s mighty tool. First, you must return to the Crazy Place and go to the Lightning Staff’s area, where you should see a set of purple triangles.

Lightning Staff Code

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

During this time, players will need to hit specific triangles with the Lightning Staff on the bottom row (ignore the top) to start the upgrade journey for the magical weapon. Here is the correct order:

First Round of Lightning Staff Code Upgrade: Hit the first, third, and sixth triangles (wait for the sparkles to disappear before going to the next set.)

(wait for the sparkles to disappear before going to the next set.) Second Round of Lightning Staff Code Upgrade : Target the third, fifth, and seventh triangles .

Target the . Third Round of Lightning Staff Code Upgrade: Hit the second, fourth, and sixth triangles (Samantha should congratulate you at this point.)

Lightning Staff Dial Combinations

The following phase mandates you to turn dials (use the action button) on mechanical devices throughout the Zombies Chronicles map. You’ll need to look for these machines, as shown here:

Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Lightning dials can be found at the following locations with their various inputs:

Starting area (Generator 1): Right

Tank Station 2: Up

Near the footprint of Generator 4: Down

Generator 5: Up

Excavation Site: Down

Church lower floor: Left

Church upper floor: Down

To make sure you understand what to do in this Origins puzzle, you can input this Lightning Staff code in no particular order:

After you’ve completed this puzzle of the game, you can go back to the Excavation Site and interact with several levers there until all the colors of the rings are purple. Then, you need to hit the purple orb within the rings using the Lightning Staff and return to the Crazy Place. Make sure you are prepared before going in because you won’t be able to use the tool while it upgrades (you must put the staff back on the crystal structure at the beginning of your adventure.)

You’ll need to defeat a certain number of zombies at the Crazy Place to fully boost the Lightning Staff, and you can find a gun on the wall there if you run out of ammo during this phase.

Once Samantha praises you again, it’s time for you to pick up the upgraded Origins Lightning Staff and advance further in Zombies Chronicles.

That does it for our guide on how to get and upgrade the Origins Lightning Staff in Zombies Chronicles. For more help with the magical tools, you can check out our guide on the Wind Staff or explore the relevant links below for additional CoD content.