How To Text Activision & Call of Duty

In one of the more unexpected marketing twists ahead of 2023’s Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty players can text Activision, getting themselves replies that include hints and teasers as to what is to come in the FPS’ future. Here’s how to text Activision, including the phone number needed.

It’s incredibly simple to text Activision. It can only be a text if you’re based in the United States, otherwise you’ll have to make the most of WhatsApp.

Activision Phone Number (US & Rest of World)

The phone number for Activision is +12029183022. It’s the same number to enter on WhatsApp, so you’ll need to add a new contact with that number before sending your message.

Players outside the US will receive a Message of the Day letting them know how to access the WhatsApp contact. The QR Code, shown in the image below, takes players straight to a WhatsApp message with Call of Duty.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Players opt in to receiving marketing from Activision, so make sure you’re happy for that to happen before you send that ‘READY’ message to the above number.

What Intel Have We Got?

The number hints at what is to come in Warzone, pointing to an event at the Zaya Observatory in Al Mazrah. An image, alongside the message “expect mission critical intel. a taste of what’s to come” appears to show the new and sinister Konni Group closing in on the POI.

It could well be where the MW3 reveal event in Warzone takes place, but that’s not confirmed at the moment. You can see our full conversation with Activision below:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s fairly typical of Activision to indulge in intricate and cryptic marketing campaigns ahead of new releases and events. It doesn’t stop being enticing for the community to try and work everything out ahead of time.

Naturally, we’ll be covering everything MW3 as it comes up. In the meantime, text Activision and see what intel you can gather for yourself.