All Warzone DMZ Season 5 Changes: Konni Group, New Items, Missions & More

Call of Duty’s DMZ extraction mode is set to receive a plethora of changes with Warzone and MW2 Season 5. Set to release on August 2, Activision have finally provided fans with an overview which, among many other things, set out what we can expect in DMZ with Season 5. Here, we’re breaking down all the changes coming with the new season.

DMZ Season 5 Early Patch Notes

We’ll be breaking down the changes Activision have outlined below. They’re all set to drop with the new season on August 2. If you want to know what’s in store across other Warzone modes and MW2, check out our early Season 5 patch notes.

Konni Group

With Season 4 Reloaded, the devs teased that new threats were making themselves known across DMZ’s exclusion zones. We now seem to know what that is: the Konni Group.

The dev’s overview confirmed that, as well as the existing warring Factions, a new group called Konni has made themselves known. Not a lot is known about the new group, but they’ve taken hold of Building 21 and cleared the Cartel out of the Koschei Complex.

It doesn’t appear to be a completely lost cause though, with the messaging for Season 5 stating: “Konni found [Building 21], completely gutted it, and found some additional hidden tunnels under the city. We have also lost Building 21 to the Konni Group. With your help, we can get it back.”

It appears that, as a result of the conflict and the emergence of the Konni Group, the Shadow Company are now friendly to Operators. Those deploying are encouraged to “fight arm-in-arm” and warned that “friendly fire will not be tolerated.”

That’s all that’s known about the new organization infiltrating DMZ. We’re sure more will be revealed soon.

New Items

There are four new items coming into DMZ with Season 5. Each operates slightly different but promises to drastically change playstyles if they’re discovered and equipped by operators. We’ll break each down below.

Check out the image too, because it shows you the symbols for each new item in game.

Disguise Field Upgrade – Geared towards stealth, this Field Upgrade lets players appear as a member of a DMZ Combatant Faction. In short, the zone’s AI will not target you when the Field Upgrade is equipped, unless you break your cover and act aggressively towards them.

Geared towards stealth, this Field Upgrade lets players appear as a member of a DMZ Combatant Faction. In short, the zone’s AI will not target you when the Field Upgrade is equipped, unless you break your cover and act aggressively towards them. Battle Revive – Described as an “experimental stimulant”, this provides players with an adrenaline rush that’s a mix of a Self-Revive and the existing Battle Rage Field Upgrade. It essentially stands players up from Last Stand and activates Battle Rage, letting the user heal more quickly and Tactical Sprint to a greater extent.

Described as an “experimental stimulant”, this provides players with an adrenaline rush that’s a mix of a Self-Revive and the existing Battle Rage Field Upgrade. It essentially stands players up from Last Stand and activates Battle Rage, letting the user heal more quickly and Tactical Sprint to a greater extent. Self-Revive Box – The equivalent of an Armor Box, this item instead provides multiple Self-Revive Kits that squads can equip.

The equivalent of an Armor Box, this item instead provides multiple Self-Revive Kits that squads can equip. Scuba Gas Mask – An item combining a Gas Mask and a Rebreather, it provides protection from all radioactivity and lets users breathe underwater for extended periods.

New Missions

Unfortunately, details are light here. The devs promised new Missions, both Faction and Urgent, with Season 5. We don’t know what they’ll entail but, like the existing ones in both categories, we expect objectives, extractions, rewards and reputation to factor in. More details here when we have them.

That's all the DMZ changes coming with Warzone Season 5. We'll be updating this page when patch notes drop, as well as breaking down what it all means.