Warzone and MW2 Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes: The Boys Crossover, New Shotgun, Vondel Gulag & More

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded dropped on July 12, 2023. It brought new content in the form of weapons, environments and pop culture crossovers. Here are the S4R patch notes for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

On July 11, Activision revealed the Season 4 Reloaded overview, giving players of the battle royale, DMZ or annual installment their first proper idea of all the new stuff that’ll drop with the update.

Some of it’s not a surprise given the Season 4 Roadmap. Other aspects, like the new Temp V Field Upgrade straight out of The Boys, is. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the devs themselves.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes

GLOBAL

STABILITY

This update contains several fixes for known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

BATTLE PASS

The [CLASSIFIED] Sector is now ready for you to access. It has an additional five items to unlock, and includes the new MX Guardian shotgun.

Unlike a traditional Battle Pass Sector, all five items in the special MX Guardian Sector are unlocked through challenges:

Dependable Emblem: Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 ADS Operator Kills with Shotguns Gunfire Calling Card: Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 Hipfire Operator Kills with Shotguns Fanning Hutch Loading Screen: Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 Headshot Operator Kills with Shotguns 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token: Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns

Get 10 One Shot Operator Kills with Shotguns MX Guardian: Earn All Sector Rewards

OPERATORS

New Operators

The Boys: Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir

Starlight Operator includes:

Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment: “Des Moines Defender” Assault Rifle Pro-Tuned “World Saver” SMG “Blinding Light” Sidearm



“Necessary Evil” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

Homelander Operator includes:

Three Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment: “Bravado” Assault Rifle Pro-Tuned “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle Pro-Tuned “Superiority Complex” SMG

“Laser Everyone” Finishing Move

Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen, and Weapon Charm

Black Noir Operator includes:

Two Tracer Weapon Blueprints with Dismemberment: “Unspoken Word” Sniper Rifle “Quiet Rage” Assault Rifle

“Noir’s Blades” Melee Weapon

“Shhh” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

Izzy

Available in Tracer Pack: Izanami Operator Bundle

EVENTS

The Boys: Diabolical Camo Challenges

Season 04 Reloaded arrives with some f***ing diabolical camo challenges!

Assault Rifles: Get 50 Operator headshots

Get 50 Operator headshots Battle Rifles: Get 25 Operator kills from behind

Get 25 Operator kills from behind SMGs: Get 250 Operator kills

Get 250 Operator kills Shotguns: Get 30 Operator kills while prone

Get 30 Operator kills while prone LMGs: Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor

Get 30 Operator kills while using a suppressor Marksman Rifles: Get 30 Operator kills while mounted

Get 30 Operator kills while mounted Sniper Rifles: Get 3 kills without dying 10 times

Get 3 kills without dying 10 times Sidearms: Get 50 enemy longshot kills

Get 50 enemy longshot kills Launcher: Get 40 Operator kills

Get 40 Operator kills Melee: Get 30 enemy kills

Complete all ten to unlock a universal camo, which can be used on all weapons once unlocked, and a Weapon Charm, which proves mastery of this event.

WEAPONS

New Weapon

MX Guardian (Shotgun) Fully automatic 12-gauge shotgun Unlockable via New Battle Pass Challenge



General

Semi-auto and burst weapon shot queuing improvements: We have improved shot queuing to better detect intended weapon fire events and prevent the occasional “jamming” effect. This results in a smoother firing experience for most pistols and semi auto Battle Rifles.



Base weapon stat bars have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality

Attachment stat values have been updated to more accurately reflect their functionality

New Attachments

» Underbarrel «

Corvus Torch Dragon’s Breath packed underbarrel shotgun Available to all Weapons that are compatible with underbarrel shotguns upon completion of Challenge



Weapon Balancing

Warzone

At the launch of Season 04, weapons in Warzone saw a significant change to their damage profiles, which resulted in an overall increase to the duration of engagements. With Season 04 Reloaded we are placing a bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights. To achieve this, every Weapon has had its Warzone damage profiles adjusted to fit into this new balance paradigm with additional attention given to the most dominant Weapons. While this change will result in a wider range of Time to Kill values, meaning some Weapons will be able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and slower when not—it allows Weapons the necessary space to feel more distinct and promotes an ecosystem where each Weapon class can excel.

» Submachine Guns «

ISO 45 Reduced close range damage Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased hip spread



Vaznev 9k Reduced close-mid damage distance



» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 762 Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased time to ADS



Kastov-74u Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only Increased hip spread



TAQ-56 Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only



» Shotguns «

KV Broadside Increased mid range damage | MWII Only



Bryson 800 Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only Reduced mid damage range slightly | MWII Only



Bryson 890 Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only Increased ADS movement speed



Expedite 12 Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only Reduced ADS time Reduced hip spread



» Marksman Rifles «

Tempus Torrent Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only Increased time to ADS



EBR-14 Reduced ADS movement speed Reduced hip strafe speed



Lockwood MK2 Reduced time to ADS Movement increase



SA-B 60 Movement increase



Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting Players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver

AUDIO

Adjustments

Decreased how often “low ammo” VO alerts play

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where ascender sounds would sometimes not function as intended

Fixed an issue where final hit marker sounds occasionally didn’t play

Fixed an issue where Shock Stick electrocute sounds did not play on affected entities as intended

SOCIAL

Adjustments

In-Game Looking for Party (LFP) – Party Browser Overhauled LFP system to help players find parties with similar communication and playstyle preferences. The following changes were made to improve player experience based on community feedback: Dynamic Preferences – In addition to communication types, expanded preference list to include primary and secondary playstyle options (E.g., focus on faction missions, or competitive vs casual playstyles) Advertise Your Party – Party leaders can broadcast your existing party and attract individuals who share similar preferences. Fill up your squad with compatible teammates before diving into the action for more collaborative & team-based play. Browse Parties and Join – No more waiting around! Players can now explore a list of available parties with matching preferences to join them immediately. Note: Exact matches only Quality of Life Improvements – Fixed bugs and improved overall user interface to ensure a smoother experience.



Community Feedback – In-Game Surveys We value your feedback! Starting in Season 04 Reloaded, Players will be randomly selected for one question surveys following their match. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and will be used to create a better gaming experience for all Call of Duty players



UI/UX

Adjustments

An in-game notification now displays when the Player acquires a Battle Pass Token

Streamlined the Weapon progression menu

GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Heated Madness Barrell was showing the incorrect attachment skin

Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending players into last stand in team revive modes

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue wasn’t dropping to the ground properly when the person carrying the hostage was struck and killed with equipment

Fixed a crash that would occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver

Fixed an exploit where Players could equip unobtained Camos on PS5

Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players

Fixed an issue where Players would show as being kicked and left the match as separate notifications in the killfeed

Fixed an issue where one Loading Screen had a placeholder name

Fixed an issue where the Bryson 800 series platform 18” Demo Firewall attachment displayed different pros and cons between the Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments

Fixed an issue where equipping a fastdraw rear grip to a handgun Blueprint with Akimbo grip will cause the Player to clip through the floor

Fixed an issue where the Gameplay Tips option would reset to on after switching it off

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would persist on the gun table in the active armory when selected as a secondary

Fixed an issue where the Player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War

Fixed an issue where the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap was incorrectly stating that it would increase sprint speed

Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay would stay on screen after dying

Fixed an issue where the Royal Combat Knife would display a placeholder image in the Killcam

Fixed an issue where stowing an item while reloading would cause Players to lose control of their camera

Fixed an issue where Players would be unable to swap Loadouts on the first attempt in the Firing Range

Fixed an issue where some vehicles would prevent cleanly exiting if parked at very specific angles

PC SETTINGS

KBM/gamepad players now have the ability to easily swap items within their backpack to their preferred location.

The loadout system now enables players to effortlessly switch their primary and secondary weapons.

SPECIAL OPS

ATOMGRAD RAID

Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 is now available

Atomgrad will conclude in Season 04 Reloaded with an intense RAID experience for a squad of three Operators.

Whether that’s you and two friendlies or two mercenaries from the Call of Duty community (using the in-game “Looking for Party” feature), it is mission critical that you finish what you started here.

Complete the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 on Regular difficulty to receive an exclusive Farah Skin

difficulty to receive an exclusive Farah Skin Complete the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 on Veteran difficulty to unlock the “Projectile” Weapon Camo

difficulty to unlock the “Projectile” Weapon Camo Find the secret weapon in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 to unlock the “Tarnished” Weapon Camo

The mystery crate upon completing the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04 can unlock a Weapon Charm, Player Card, and Loading Screen

“Be careful who you trust, Sergeant. People you know can hurt you the most.” — Ghost, Modern Warfare II

COOPERATIVE

Adjustments

CP Kits at Rank 10 will now receive a reminder splash at the beginning of each Mission about their inventory buffs

CP Kits at Ranks 5-9 and Rank 10 will also have a unique icon next to their role/armor bar

Added new intel collection rewards for 100 and 150 intel pickups

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Players could duplicate Armor Plates by dropping them

Fixed an issue where Players would receive a full Armor Bundle when picking up a single Armor Plate

MULTIPLAYER

MAPS

New Map

Vondel Waterfront

Our new 6v6 Multiplayer Map arrives with Season 04 Reloaded – Welcome to the scenic Vondel Waterfront… The floating homes and waterways present multiple flanking paths, with the Map’s two main power positions looming over the center. While this location will look familiar to Vondel Players, expect specific changes to keep this map balanced for Core Multiplayer.

PLAYLIST

Vondel Waterfront 24/7

Killstreak Confirmed

Deathmatch Domination

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

GENERAL

Adjustments

The vehicles in Santa Seña Border Crossing will no longer explode. They can still be damaged, but cannot kill Players

Improved hit registration on Dummy Models in the Firing Range

Reactive Operator skins will now show effects in the Firing Range

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Dummies would not return to a standing state when exiting and re-entering the Firing Range

Fixed a small number of issues affecting accuracy tracking when Players switched weapons in the Firing Range

Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending Players into Last Stand in team revive modes

Fixed an issue where the Player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War

Fixed an issue where Private Matches were not supporting 32 Players

MWII RANKED PLAY

New Season 04 Reloaded Restrictions

Weapons MX Guardian



WARZONE 2.0

ALL WARZONE

EVENTS

The Boys: Temp V Field Upgrades

Secure the W with superpowers while in the Warzone. Upon consuming the new Temp V Field Upgrade, Players are granted one of four random superpowers. These powers don’t act like a usual Field Upgrade, though… Once you use Temp V, you’re then free to activate this power whenever you wish. But if you’re eliminated from combat before activating the power, then like a normal Field Upgrade, it is lost upon death.

The four different superpowers you can get from Temp V:

Charge Jump – This ability propels the Player across the map without suffering any fall damage and dealing splash damage in a radius when they land.

– This ability propels the Player across the map without suffering any fall damage and dealing splash damage in a radius when they land. Electric Shockwave – This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators and AI Combatants, as well as destroys Vehicles and Equipment.

– This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators and AI Combatants, as well as destroys Vehicles and Equipment. Laser Vision – This ability levitates the Player and fires an aimed laser beam that sears through enemy targets.

– This ability levitates the Player and fires an aimed laser beam that sears through enemy targets. Teleport – This ability warps the Player straight up into the air.

Temp V is accessible in all Warzone Playlists, including DMZ, except Ranked Play. Temp V is limited in DMZ by effect (such as no Charge Jump) and scarcity.

BATTLE ROYALE, RESURGENCE, PLUNDER, LOCKDOWN

The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, and more.

PLAYLIST

To celebrate the launch of bringing Battle Royale to Vondel for the first time, the opening week of Season 04: Reloaded will focus on the new experience, with Battle Royale returning to Al Mazrah across the remainder of the season.

As a reminder, we will continue to rotate modes in and out of the Playlist on a weekly basis.

For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

MAPS

Map Updates

Vondel | Battle Royale

New Gulag Unique to Vondel, this new Gulag is a three-lane map designed for 1v1 combat. The center features a circular structure with an opening facing the two main spawn points.



MODES

New Modes

Battle Royale Vondel Encroaching Circle collapses, Loadout Drops, the Gulag, and limited chances at being the last Squad standing. The traditional Battle Royale experience comes to Vondel with up to 72 Players per match.

Vondel

GENERAL

New Features

Map Rotation A 15 minute in-game timer has been added to the Playlist menu that now indicates when specified Resurgence Modes switch between Ashika Island and Vondel.



Starting with Resurgence Trios, the map will rotate every 15 minutes between Ashika Island and Vondel. This feature will give players an opportunity to enjoy the wide offering of maps and modes that Warzone has. We will closely monitor this feature and may look to expand upon it in future.

Firing Range Quality of Life Players now have the option to apply 0/1/2/3 Armor Plates on Target Dummies via settings in the pause menu.

Quality of Life

GAMEPLAY

New Features

All Maps | All Modes

Plate Carriers Equipment Armor Plate Carriers will now drop when an enemy player is eliminated. Added 3 new types of Armor Plate Carriers: Medic A common Armor Plate Carrier that increases the speed at which Players are able to revive downed Squad members. Increases the speed at which health begins to regenerate. Comms An uncommon Armor Plate Carrier that increases the effectiveness of UAVs by showing the enemy Player’s bearing on the minimap. Stealth A rare Armor Plate Carrier that protects the Player from UAVs and other targeting devices.

Equipment

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Cash Drop Public Event This new event will spawn 3 planes that will drop a combined total of 12 crates across the map. Each crate will spawn ~$10,000 in Cash and between 2-4 randomized Armor Plate Carriers. This event has a chance to occur during the 3rd and 5th Circles.

Public Event

Vondel | All Modes

Personal Redeploy Drone (P.R.D.) Field Upgrade The Personal Redeploy Drone is an instant-use piece of equipment that, when used, will propel and carry the player into the air before releasing them.

Field Upgrade

Vondel | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Signals Intelligence Contract Players will be required to track down and hack three different phones to earn rewards over a short duration of time. Each living Squad member will receive a total of 10 payments of $500 for a potential total of $5,000 over 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Contract Occupation Scan Public Event Occupation Scan is back! Make sure to go prone or dive underwater when the scan is about to begin otherwise your position will be revealed.

Public Event

All Maps | Resurgence

Communal Stations Public Event Once Resurgence is disabled, a series of Deployable Buy Stations will drop onto the field at random for any Player to use.

Public Event

Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

Armor/Ammunition Boxes Quality of Life Lethal and Tactical Equipment refill behavior will now match Ammunition. Armor and Ammunition Boxes will now drop additional items that do not fit into the active Loadout slots to the ground – leaving Players to choose whether or not to stow them in the Backpack.

Quality of Life Redeployment Elevation The elevation at which Players redeploy to the field will now reduce by 9% of the initial elevation each circle. This reduction stops at Circle 8 and remains constant for the remainder of the match. The total difference in height from the start of the match until the last adjustment is approximately 60%.



We have seen an increase in players staying in an airborne state to exploit the aerial advantage in order to obtain a better final placement. We feel this goes against the spirit of a Battle Royale experience, so by lowering the redeployment height with each circle closure we will see a better representation of fairness between being airborne vs. being on the ground.

Gas Mask Quality of Life The Gas Mask animation that automatically starts while Players are airborne will be interrupted if a Player decides to pull their parachute.

Quality of Life Birdseye Perk When using a UAV in combination with Birdseye, Players under the effect of Ghost are now revealed to that Player.



We want to provide a hard counter to Ghost to offer more variety in the rock-paper-scissors encounters of Battle Royale and open up more play styles.

Medicine Cabinets Reduced the number of Stims that spawn from Medicine Cabinets to 1, down from 2.



Vondel | All Modes

Cash Increase The minimum amount of Cash that Players will find has been increased to $500, up from $100. This applies to all sources of loot including Cash Registers and Supply Boxes.



WEAPONS

To reiterate the Weapon adjustments that specifically impact Warzone:

At the launch of Season 04, Weapons in Warzone saw a significant change to their damage profiles, which resulted in an overall increase to the duration of engagements. With Season 04 Reloaded we are placing a bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights. To achieve this, every Weapon has had its Warzone damage profiles adjusted to fit into this new balance paradigm with additional attention given to the most dominant Weapons. While this change will result in a wider range of Time to Kill values, meaning some Weapons will be able to kill faster when more accurate, and slower when not—it allows Weapons the necessary space to feel more distinct and promotes a healthier ecosystem where each Weapon class can excel.

WARZONE RANKED PLAY

New Season 04 Reloaded Restrictions

Weapons MX Guardian



UI/UX

Armor Plate Count Quality of Life Players will now be able to view the total number of unequipped Armor Plates that they are carrying on the Squad widget.

Quality of Life Backpack Quality of Life Players will now see a “Backpack [Full]” notification on the bottom center of their UI for ease at a glance of Backpack state

Quality of Life Buyback Value Quality of Life The amount of Cash that an eliminated Player will respawn with upon redeployment will be now indicated to the right side of the Squad widget.

Quality of Life Champion’s Quest Quality of Life Rewards now show in the After Action Report upon successful detonation of the nuke.

Quality of Life Killcam Recap Quality of Life Eliminated Players will now see a summary of the enemy Players that contributed to their death. This will include the number of shots that made contact per Player.

Quality of Life Resurgence Improvements Quality of Life General improvements to the Resurgence Mode interface, especially while Spectating. The Squad widget has also been improved to better indicate that a Squad member redeployment is imminent. New “Ask to be Cautious” Ping Players can now ping their living Squad members when the majority of the team has been eliminated to suggest cautious play to avoid a wipe.

Quality of Life

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that was causing Players to spawn outside of the playable area.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players in an active Gulag match to eliminate spectators using the Semtex Grenade.

Fixed an issue that allowed Squads to earn experience by shooting down their own Deployable Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue that caused Players to redeploy with items in their Backpack, subsequently causing the Backpack to stop working.

Fixed an issue where the After Action Report was missing after leaving a match of Lockdown.

Fixed an issue where sometimes Players would get a Bounty Contract for another Player that is in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue where dropped Riot Shields from caches couldn’t be equipped.

Fixed an issue where dying at the same time as the Resurgence window being disabled allowed Players to keep respawning.

Fixed an issue where Players might lose their ammo counter after using the Redeploy Drone.

Fixed an issue where backing out of Warzone Battle Royale Ranked private match would leave weapon restrictions on when returning to standard Battle Royale.

Fixed an issue where the Gas Mask overlay could stay on screen after death.

DMZ

The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to DMZ.

GAMEPLAY

There are reports of a new enemy force attempting to infiltrate Building 21. Proceed with caution, Operators…

Temp V has arrived! Read more about this in the Warzone section above. Effects are limited in DMZ (such as no Charge Jump) and increased scarcity on the map versus Battle Royale.

Adjustments

Players can now see the progress they’ve made on their Upgrade Missions in the After Action Report

Increased the time to Plea for Help to 20 seconds from 15 after your squad has been eliminated

The Plea for Help timer that triggers after you are the last Player on a squad eliminated will now pause while holding down the plea button

Plea for Help and Assimilation

When reviving someone who is pleading, the Player who was pleading will no longer auto-join the reviver’s team

There will be a 30 second grace period after a Player is revived, where the reviver’s team will not be able to damage the Player who was pleading

After reviving, the reviver will be given a prompt to invite the revived Player to their team

The ‘Plea for Help’ and ‘Loot’ prompts are now separate:

The ‘Plea for Help’ revive prompt is on the Player’s body, and the ‘Loot’ prompt is on the Backpack like normal

Looting the Player first will not disable the Plea option

Created a direct assimilation function to only send a request to one person.

The team who killed the Player that is pleading will no longer be able to accept their plea request and then revive. This prevents killing to force assimilation.

Players Hunting Players

If a Player and their Squad kill too many Players in DMZ, that high-kill individual Player will be issued a warning. If they kill another Player, they can expect a Bounty on their head. Enemy Operators in the Exclusion Zone will then recieve intel on your position to secure a reward upon completion.

Killing a Player with a Bounty will award everyone in the squad $10,000

This Bounty is not active in Building 21 or the Koschei Complex

BUG FIXES

Fixed doors on Hostage Rescue Contract buildings being locked if the Contract ends

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue Contract was not dropping to the ground properly when the Player carrying the hostage was struck or killed with Equipment

Fixing incorrect items being listed in the Upgrades Menu

Fixed the train safe not tracking for the purposes of the Demolitions Mission

Fixed the Icebreaker Mission tracking for the items being placed in any Dead Drop instead of the specified one

Fixed the False Alarm Mission being able to be completed in maps besides Al Mazrah

Fixed the Strike Team Mission not counting the kill if the Player was standing on top of a vehicle

Fixed a number of issues affecting Mission descriptions

Fixed an issue where completed urgent Missions were not resetting on subsequent days

Fixed an issue where the Mission title was sometimes missing from the mission timer

Fixed an issue where extracted items sometimes weren’t unlocked correctly

Fixed a problem with Missions that require the Player to infil into Koschei Complex

Fixed an issue where Barter items weren’t unlocked correctly

Fixed an issue where the container for the Secure Nuclear Material would not be usable after one Player empties it

Fixed an issue where the Phalanx Tier 4 Fearless Mission was not checking if other teammates were carrying the Weapon Case

Fixed an issue where some Blueprints were showing as placeholder images in the After Action Report when extracting from DMZ

Fixed an issue where “The Fear in Your Eyes” challenge was not tracking Throwing Star kills

Good luck, have fun! Be good to each other!

That’s everything on Season 4 Reloaded. We’ll naturally be keeping tabs on how it all impacts the games in question, so stick with us right here for all the fallout from the update.