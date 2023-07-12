How Temp V Field Upgrade Works: New Warzone & DMZ Item Explained

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded has brought a new Field Upgrade as part of the battle royale’s crossover with The Boys. Known as Temp V, here’s how it works, which modes it’ll be available in and how to get it yourself.

Temp V Field Upgrade Explained

It takes inspiration from Compound V, a formula from The Boys TV show that grants normal humans superpowers for a 24 hour period.

Temp V works the same, with users gaining one of four superpowers in their Field Upgrade slot when they consume it. It’s found scattered around Warzone’s various maps and also features in DMZ mode.

These four superpowers were all outlined in the Season 4 Reloaded announcement blog. Unsurprisingly, they largely echo the powers we’ve seen in The Boys show. They’ll also be lost if players die prior to calling in their superpower, so it’s wise to activate it as soon as Temp V has been consumed. They are:

Charge Jump – Operators who love fast movement techniques — or maybe remember a Haunting or two —know how much a Charge Jump propels them across the map in leaps and bounds. Just like Queen Maeve, an Operator doesn’t suffer any fall damage when they land from a Charge Jump; in fact they deal splash damage to anyone or anything within a short radius of the Operator’s landing spot.

Operators who love fast movement techniques — or maybe remember a Haunting or two —know how much a Charge Jump propels them across the map in leaps and bounds. Just like Queen Maeve, an Operator doesn’t suffer any fall damage when they land from a Charge Jump; in fact they deal splash damage to anyone or anything within a short radius of the Operator’s landing spot. Electric Shockwave – To put it simply, “electricity goes in, blast comes out.” This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators and AI Combatants, as well as destroys vehicles and equipment. Think of this as a super-EMP that – like the other abilities – can help turn the tide of teamfights.

To put it simply, “electricity goes in, blast comes out.” This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures Operators and AI Combatants, as well as destroys vehicles and equipment. Think of this as a super-EMP that – like the other abilities – can help turn the tide of teamfights. Laser Vision: Upon activation, an Operator levitates and fires a laser beam that sears through enemy targets in whatever direction they are looking. It’s just like one of many powers that Homelander has, but it does leave the user open to backfire.

Upon activation, an Operator levitates and fires a laser beam that sears through enemy targets in whatever direction they are looking. It’s just like one of many powers that Homelander has, but it does leave the user open to backfire. Teleport: Forget normal on-foot navigation throughout Vondel; Teleport warps an Operator upward, which is extremely helpful when trying to escape a fight or move to higher ground. And unlike when Hughie Campbell does it, your Operator Skin isn’t affected in any way – no lost clothing, in other words – whenever this happens.

The devs also confirmed that other Field Upgrades will “dispel” the Temp V. In short, earning or using your actual Field Upgrade will override your new found power.

Which Modes Is It In and How Long Can You Get It?

All of them! Except for Ranked Play (obviously). All battle royale modes, Resurgence and DMZ will receive Temp V as a temporary addition. It doesn’t look like MW2 will be receiving it, with the S4R graphic only mentioning Warzone. We don’t have exact dates for when it’ll depart, but suggestions are it’ll be when The Boys crossover finishes.

The devs explained: “The very best Ranked Warzone players don’t need a Temp V injection and should heed Starlight’s advice on their road to Top 250: “You don’t need powers. You just need to be human.” — Starlight, The Boys (Ep. 305).”

They also revealed it’ll be far rarer in DMZ than in other Warzone modes, as well as certain abilities not being available in the extraction mode.

The devs confirmed: “Temp V is limited in DMZ by effect (such as no Charge Jump) and scarcity.”

It means those infiltrating and extracting shouldn’t have to worry about juiced-up enemies coming at them with laser-vision when they’re just trying to find a GPU.

Naturally, we’ll only know all the nuances of Temp V when it drops, but that’s everything there is to say about it for now. It’s an exciting addition and is sure to shake up Warzone for the time its available.