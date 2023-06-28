When is Warzone Season 4 Reloaded? Mid-Season Update Release Date, New Shotgun & More

Activision

Warzone Season 4 released on June 14, bringing a lot of new content and promising a lot more with its ‘Reloaded’ mid-season update. But what do we expect later in Season 4 and when will the mid-season Reloaded update be?

Season 4 began on June 14, 2023. It brought the Vondel map and a number of weapon changes. As has become standard, a mid-season Reloaded update will bring more of S4’s content.

Activision do not confirm seasonal dates until just prior to the event’s itself. However, we’re able to use the ongoing Battle Pass to figure out an approximate date for the season’s end and Reloaded update.

Season 4, for as yet unknown reasons, is set to be shorter than most seasons at 48 days. Typically, they’re around 60 days in length. We therefore anticipate the mid-season Reloaded update on or around 11 July, 2023.

There is the potential for it to come earlier, but Season 4’s abridged length means we’re not 100% right now.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

S4R Content: Roadmap, Leaks & More

Again, we won’t know the exact content Season 4 Reloaded will bring until closer to the time, when Activision reveals details via social media or their blog.

However, Season 4’s Roadmap has given us a good idea of the content Activision are working on that didn’t drop with the season itself.

Specifically, we’ll be getting another Raid Episode and the Vondel Waterfront multiplayer map. There’s also a currently-REDACTED shotgun on its way, joining the Tempus Razorback AR and ISO 45 SMG as Season 4’s new ranged weapons.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

A ‘Butch’ skin bundle will also be released, presumably alongside more weapon buffs and nerfs depending on how S4’s changes have impacted things.

Finally, recent leaks have revealed a Vondel Gulag, which is set to be the new battle royale purgatory when it drops. It is unconfirmed so it could yet be pushed back but, all things proceeding as expected, it’ll come at some point in July.

In short, there’s loads about Warzone Season 4 Reloaded to get excited for. Naturally, we’ll be updating this page as we approach the patch, so stay with us on Twinfinite for all the latest.

