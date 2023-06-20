Warzone DMZ Players Call For AI Nerfs With Bots Making Vondel “Miserable”

Image Source: Activision

DMZ players are calling on Warzone’s developers to nerf AI — in terms of strength and number — as Season 4 changes make the popular extraction mode incredibly difficult. While some might welcome the challenge, others think it’s too hard and have even referred to matches as “miserable”.

Warzone Season 4, dropping back on June 14, changed an awful lot for every mode, including DMZ. While AI buffs and spawns did not appear in the patch notes, players have reported experiencing much more difficult lobbies in this regard.

DMZ Players Want AI Nerfs in Vondel

Not only do AI appear more skilled — hitting shots more accurately and finding cover more effectively — they’re also appearing in greater numbers. We can testify to these changes, it’s been difficult to work through Vondel’s hordes of AI enemies and a lot of work exfilling alive.

The community appears fairly united in their response to the alleged changes, arguing AI are too prominent, powerful and need nerfing.

One player said: “The DMZ bots need to be nerfed.” They explained that the bots feel very inconsistent and are able to take way too much damage, especially compared to real-life players.

They finished: “it’s super annoying when you get pushed by Level 3 bots who smoke spam you and then can see you through it.”

Another post argued the same. It pointed to bots being more difficult to navigate than real players: “I’m actually less worried about PvP than I am walking into a squad of AI in Vondel.”

A third player said: “Are the AI on Vondel too much cause every game I’ve played I’ve gone through so much armor and got downed by hordes of AI [while] just trying to simple missions.”

The responses to all the posts echoed them to a large degree, with players agreeing that AI have become more difficult to navigate, avoid and eliminate in Warzone DMZ Season 4.

They’ve long formed a part of DMZ, defending POIs and valuable items in large groups. It does seem to be a common feeling that they’ve become more challenging but, as previously mentioned, there’s no official word on increases to their difficulty.

Nor has there been a response from the developers to the complaints from the player base. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest from Warzone’s DMZ mode. If you need help completing a specific mission, we’ve also got guides to some of the most difficult, like Spetnaz Exposed and Researcher’s Dilemma.

