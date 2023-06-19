How To Complete Spetnaz Exposed in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Spetnaz Exposed is the Story Mission of Tier 3 for the Black Mous Faction in Warzone DMZ. Like other Story Missions, it’s tough to complete and requires effort, stealth and tact in equal measure. Here’s how to complete the Spetnaz Exposed mission in Warzone DMZ.

Spetnaz Exposed Mission Guide Warzone DMZ

Warzone Season 4 brought a huge number of changes into the CoD BR sequel, not least to the game’s DMZ Extraction Mode. A new PHALANX Faction, new missions and Vondel Exclusion Zone dropped into Warzone.

Among the missions players will be looking to complete is the Spetnaz Exposed mission. It’s the Story Mission of Black Mous Tier 3 so is quite challenging and complex. We’re getting you through it though.

Tasks

There are two tasks for Spetnaz Exposed but, unlike some missions, they require you to visit two different Exclusion Zones. The two tasks to complete the mission are outlined below:

Find and extract the Spetnaz documents in Koschei Complex. Drop the documents in Phalanx Dead Drop in Vondel.

Spetnaz Documents Location

Firstly, you’re going to need to select Al Mazrah. That’s where the Koschei Complex is and the POI you need to visit to find the Spetnaz Documents. It’s a heavily guarded area and, to make matters more difficult, you need to access the restricted areas to find the relevant documents.

As a result, you should head to a gas station or two in Al Mazrah and pick up Car Batteries and Jumper Cables. These are what’ll grant you access to the aforementioned restricted areas, so they’re very important to get hold of. You’ll need two of each.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Koschei Complex Entrance

After this, head to the Koschei Complex. This is a new region with Season 4 and has an entrance to the south of Al Mazrah city in map grid G3. There are other entrances beneath the Taraq Village bridge, inside Rohan Oil’s large tunnel and at the Oasis desert area.

We’re favoring the Al Mazrah city one though, with its exact location is detailed on the image below. You’ll find it marked by a ‘?’ on your minimap when you approach.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Head down through the parking lot until you reach an airlock. Walk up to the bulky wall and select Extract to the Koschei Complex.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Make sure when you travel that you and all party members are in the airlock. Being outside it will stop anyone excluded from travelling.

This might take some time to load in, but you’ll soon be redeployed in the new zone. It’s a large underground laboratory full of enemies and top-tier loot.

Chemical Plant

On the walls of the Complex, there’s a series of red arrows that’ll point you to where you need to go. Essentially follow these arrows, past the AI and the fixed sentry guns.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s a lot of armor dropped as you eliminate enemies but note that it really is a tough POI to work through, so make sure you have a decent vest and weapons when you enter. We found a three-plate vest in one of the labs that helped us through.

When you’ve reached the final room to enter the Chemical Plant, you’ll be met with another bulky wall like in the airlock to get to Koschei Complex in the first place. To the wall’s right, there’ll be a small opening in the wall that, at first, will say ‘No Power’.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Just behind this on the right hand side of the room, there’ll be another opening in the wall. Here, you can use your Car Battery and Jumper Cables to initiate the power. It’ll look like the image below:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Return to the power button on the right hand side of the airlock door and you will be able to turn on the power.

Alpha Cluster

Once in the Chemical Plant – a dark and dingy area of Koschei Complex that’s again populated with AI enemies – work your way to another airlock-style door. You’ll need to repeat the exact steps above, using your second Car Battery and Jumper Cables to access the Alpha Cluster.

Now inside, head upstairs to a balcony that overlooks sections of the laboratory. On the ground in this location, up against the back wall, you’ll find the Spetnaz Documents that you can acquire and place in your backpack.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

After that, head straight for an exfil. These will be clearly signposted on your map and HUD. There’ll likely be one within 100 meters or so.

Phalanx Dead Drop in Vondel

Now you need to deposit them at the Phalanx Dead Drop in Vondel. This is by far the easiest part of the Spetnaz Exposed mission.

In the pre-match lobby, select Vondel and ensure you’ve chosen the Spetnaz Documents as contraband to take into the game.

Head to the east side of the University POI on Vondel, locating the Dead Drop in map grid G3. The image below shows its exact location.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Deposit the Spetnaz Documents into the Dead Drop to complete the Spetnaz Exposed mission, earning yourself XP, Reputation and unlocking Tier 4 of the Black Mous Faction.

That’s everything there is to know to complete the Spetnaz Exposed mission in Warzone DMZ. For all the latest on Season 4 of Warzone’s extraction mode, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.

