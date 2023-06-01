Every Warzone 2 DMZ Change Coming in Season 4

Activision

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode has been a resounding hit with a portion of the battle royale’s fanbase. The new mode tasks players with infiltrating areas, carrying out covert operations and extracting away from enemies; both AI and other players. Here’s every confirmed change in Warzone 2 DMZ mode with Season 4.

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4 Changes Confirmed So Far

Much about Season 4, at the time of writing, is not clear. We’ve had our first indications of the changes we can expect though, with a new map called Vondel supposedly in the offing alongside a series of DMZ changes, including a seasonal reset.

On May 31, Infinity Ward revealed a series of changes coming to DMZ in Season 4. They outlined exactly how the seasonal reset will work, as well as confirming multiple new missions will come under a currently REDACTED Faction.

They said: “Updates will include a refresh and reset like that of Season 02 in order to make room for new Mission sets and the new Upgrade [REDACTED]. Faction Mission progress will be reset in lieu of the new ability to earn Faction [CLASSIFIED].”

🔑 Contraband, key, and mission inventories will be emptied

🔓 Insured Weapon Slots will be reset as we introduce new ways to unlock them

✔️ Earned rewards such as Blueprints, Skins, and Calling Cards will not be affected — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 31, 2023

The reset, they explained, will empty contraband, key and mission inventories. It will also reset Insured Weapon Slots, with new ways to earn these being introduced.

Finally, earned rewards like Blueprints, Skins, and Calling Cards will not be reset and remain available to players as normal.

New Upgrade & Faction

Warzone 2 Season 3 brought a massive amount of changes to the mode, mainly in the form of new missions and Factions.

DMZ Season 4 looks set to promise the same, with new items in the vein of Golden Skulls likely. If Season 3’s formula remains the same, we can likely expect a few missions to be kept for the in-season update. We’re also not sure exactly what the missions will entail; they’re typically kept under wraps by Activision until the season itself releases.

Emptying Contraband, Key & Mission Inventories

This is fairly self-explanatory and fits precisely with how Season 2’s reset occurred. It means players will be reverted to much lighter inventories and have to work their way back up by collecting items in-game, extracting with them and figuring out mission briefings.

Resets Insured Weapon Slots & New Method of Unlocking

Insured weapons are incredibly valuable to players, allowing them to protect one gun that they’re guaranteed to keep even in the case of an unsuccessful extraction. The news appeared particularly grating to players who’ve invested hours to unlock the Insured Weapon Slot, only to see it re-locked with the reset.

There’s also been some speculation about the form a “new way to unlock” them will entail in DMZ Season 4. Players expressed concerns that they’d be behind pay-to-win items. Right now, we don’t have information on what the developers have planned.

We’ll be updating this page as June 14 – when we expect Season 4 – approaches and more DMZ changes are revealed. An overview of DMZ’s Season 4 changes will likely release nearer to the time, before exhaustive patch notes are revealed.

Check back to this page for all the latest as it becomes available, or check out the related content below.

