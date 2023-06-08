Call of Duty Season 4 Warzone 2 Vondel Map Is an Urban Playground Paradise

Image Source: Activision

It’s time to have some fun in the upcoming Call of Duty playing field!

Warzone 2’s upcoming Vondel map has been expanded in an explosive trailer at the Summer Game Fest. You’ll be able to see all the unique environments of the new location, from a medieval castle to a deserted zoo to a soccer stadium.

Vondel will be free-to-play in modes like Resurgence, DMZ, and Battle Royale, with a release date of June 14, 2023.

Not only did Call of Duty fans get a sneak peek of its layout in the trailer, but they also received even more details in a Vondel Tactical Preview. According to the SpecGru Recon Operation’s intelligence report, the map is “an historic district within a greater metropolis.” We also learn that the destination is far from the current maps, Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, bringing a new flair to Warzone 2.

With a complete overview of the Map Legend, you can see a ton of points of interest, including a University, Fire Department, and Museum.

Set your coordinates for Vondel – a brand-new mid-sized map coming to Call of Duty #Warzone Season 04 on June 14 📍



Available for Resurgence and DMZ, at launch and Battle Royale in-season🎮 pic.twitter.com/JeUQwhjyVq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 8, 2023

You can expect some heavy artillery at the Vondel Castle, a 13th-century world heritage site with an almost impenetrable fortress. Players can also look forward to infiltrating its various Strongholds, rewarding you with valuable weapons and gear. But, of course, you’ll need to watch your back with the hordes of enemy forces that will guard these fortified establishments.

Fortunately, the Vondel map includes a hefty amount of UAV towers to activate, allowing you to see nearby opponent Operators and AI adversaries.

There will likely be more information about the urban playground as the release date approaches, and you can get a glimpse of what to anticipate in the season’s early patch notes.

About the author

