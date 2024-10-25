Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls Easter Egg Walkthrough

Black Ops 6 is here, with two new Zombies maps to explore – and easter eggs to uncover! In this guide, we’ll go over the Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls easter egg, so you know how to unlock hidden areas and access the rarest guns.

How to Complete Black Ops 6 Zombies Liberty Falls Easter Egg

At launch, it seems that there is only a minor easter egg in the Liberty Falls map, and not ony that contributes to the overall story. Instead, it gets you access to a hidden room littered with rare weapons that you can only otherwise get from the Mystery Box. Fortunately, though, it’s quite a simple easter egg to do solo.

It all focuses on a vault you can find in the Liberty Falls bank, requiring six numbers to open it. The combination will shift each match, but the locations of all three remain the same.

First Safe Combination Location

The first two-digit combination is conveniently in the bank itself. To access it from the starting area, buy the door to the right of where you spawn in, between Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Fast Forward. Then run through the alcove and head to the left, buying the door at the far left of the backstreet parking area. From here you need to run up the stairs, swing to the left, and purchase the door that opens the bank.

Once you’re inside, look for a yellow sticky note on the main counter. It’ll contain two numbers and then a bunch of spaces, indicating that this is the first in the sequence. It should look like this:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Second Safe Combination Location

Next you’ll need to go to Olly’s Comics, which you can purchase to open inside the backstreet parking area to the right. Head to the middle and crouch once you’re inside the counter. Look for another sticky note with two more digits on it, like this:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Third Safe Combination Location

The last one is in the bowling alley, which you can access from the starting area by purchasing the door to the left and heading up the stairs. Go inside and to the bar, shooting a glass bottle sat on top of the note. This will give you the final number, meaning you can now return to the bank to input the code.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Inputting the Vault Code

Next, head back over to the bank and run into the corridor on the left, which gives you the option to interact with the vault. Ideally, you’ll want to do this when the map is quite clear of zombies to avoid dying while you spin the input wheel, but having friends to cover your back would work, too.

Once you’re inside the vault, some of the boxes will be highlighted to denote that you can interact with them. However, you’ll need specific vault keys before you can do that, which drop from bosses that spawn towards round eight and beyond.

With the appropriate key in hand, interact with the corresponding safe deposit box, use the key, and a rare weapon will drop out. There’s no rhyme or reason as to what each one will be, but the rarer the key the better your odds of getting a good weapon.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You should also note that you have an arbitrary 40-second timer once you enter the vault, so if you’ve got lots of keys to use, ensure you select the best ones first.

After that, exit the vault and it’ll lock again behind you. You can reopen it as many times as you like throughout a match, but the contents of each vault box won’t replenish. As such, you may find it empty if you head back in during later rounds.

That’s how to do the Liberty Falls easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies! Stay tuned to Twinfinite for more on the game, including the Terminus easter egg walkthrough.

