How to Get Point Blank Kills in CoD Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has its own set of daily missions that you need to complete for your regular rewards as well as some camos locked behind getting a whole bunch of Point Blank kills. However, these kills are not easy to get, and the requirements for a kill to qualify as Point Blank are even tougher now. We’ll explain everything you need to know on how to get Point Blank kills in Black Ops 6 and some tips and modes to make your life easier.

What is a Point Blank Kill?

If you’ve killed an enemy from just a foot or two away but then been puzzled at it not qualifying for a Point Blank kill, you’re not alone. Point Blank kills require you to be standing at gun length distance from your enemy before shooting them, or to put it in simpler terms, your gun needs to be making physical contact with the enemy as you kill them. Of course, this is easier said than done, and just hoping for Point Blank kills in regular play is inefficient, but it’s possible to farm these on specific maps and game modes.

How to Get Point Blank Kills Fast in Black Ops 6

If you want to get Point Blank kills quickly in Black Ops 6, then you should start playing the Hardcore modes. In particular, the 6v6 Face Off mode has several small/Strike maps, meaning it’s easier to engage in combat at much closer ranges. Combine these two and go into the Hardcore Face Off Mosh Pit game mode, which you can find in the filters menu.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Select the ‘Find a Match’ option, and press Square on PS5 and X on the Xbox to open up the filter menu. Go to the Hardcore tab and select ‘Hardcore Face Off Mosh Pit’ at the bottom while unselecting the other options.

Note that this game mode is extremely chaotic, and you should be prepared to die a lot, including from spawn kills. An important part of farming these kills requires you not to get frustrated after continuous deaths. However, this game mode also gives you the best opportunities to set up Point Blank kills in Black Ops 6.

Point Blank Kill Tips

Be sure to equip the Ninja or Ghost perks, as these help a lot when trying to rush up to enemies for Point Blank kills quietly.

The Tracker perk is also great, as it helps locate enemies, making sneaking up on them from behind much easier.

Use concussion grenades and flashbangs to blind enemies as this sets them up for an easy Point Blank kill

Memorize the spawn points for enemies, and try to camp these locations. It’s not the most honorable tactic, but it’s quite effective.

Start running up to enemies in small nooks and tight spaces using mobility tactics like sliding and diving to get as close as possible.

That’s all you need to know on how to start up the Hardcore Face Off Mosh Pit game mode and start stacking those Point Blank Kills. For more Black Ops 6 guides, check out our SMG tier list and learn how to stop Packet Burst in Zombies.

