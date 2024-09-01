black ops 6 best smgs ranked

For Call of Duty’s close-quarters combat, nothing does the job quite like an SMG. Well, maybe a shotgun, but that won’t get you anywhere at mid-range. Black Ops 6’s open beta only has two SMGs to choose from, but by launch, there will be much more variety. Here are the best SMGs in Black Ops 6, ranked.

C9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

As far as Black Ops 6’s SMGs go, the C9 is the better choice. While they’re similar as of the beta, the C9 is more accurate than the Jackal, with the rest of the stats being about the same. That accuracy is enough to give you an edge at slightly farther distances, although it still shines best at close range. The iron sights aren’t the best, but with a good optic or at least a laser, it’s a solid SMG.

If you’re used to playing with assault rifles, switching to an SMG is going to be an adjustment. The spray is less predictable, especially while firing from the hip. However, if you can get in close, you can use the C9 to decimate enemies faster than they realize they’re under fire. It can be frustrating to play against, but that means that it’s a great option in your hands.

Jackal PDW

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Jackal PDW is the more limited choice for Black Ops 6’s SMGs. The maps in the beta aren’t perfectly suited for SMGs, so the more accurate one is more valuable. The Jackal PDW isn’t bad for running around the map with a group, but independent players might not find it strong enough. However, the Jackal can pack quite the punch against groups of enemies.

The Jackal PDW’s default magazine is also too small to be effective. Having only 30 rounds means you need to be able to run in and out of any engagement quickly. You usually won’t have enough rounds to kill more than two enemies without reloading, so be sure you’ve got a reliable secondary. If you plan to use an SMG, the Jackal PDW might not be the best bet.

For now, that’s all for the Black Ops 6 SMGs. Unfortunately, the beta doesn’t showcase the full list of what’ll be available, but when the game officially drops on October 25, there will be more to choose from. Keep checking back here as more are released to get a fully updated list.

