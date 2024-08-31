Black Ops 6 Best Assault Rifles Ranked

One of the staples of Call of Duty’s weapons has always been the Assault Rifle category. ARs can deal lots of damage across medium distances, but start to lose their accuracy at long and close ranges. As of the open beta, there are only three assault rifles to choose from, so here are the best Black Ops 6 Assault Rifles ranked.

AK-74

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Of Black Ops 6‘s assault rifles, the AK-74 has proven to be the best option of the three. While the rate of fire is slower than the other two, the firepower that it brings to the table is more than enough to compensate. Making sure to get the first shot off in an encounter becomes the main priority, and as long as you’re hitting your target, you should be able to get the kill.

Running and gunning isn’t the best style for the AK-74, but it can serve you well in most gunfights. The main disadvantage comes from encounters with more than two players at once. It can be difficult to get enough shots off to take out multiple enemies, so it’s best to hold a position and focus your fire at a set point. If you’re looking for consistency, the AK-74 does a great job as an all-around option.

AMES 85

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

While more powerful than the XM4, the AMES 85 doesn’t pack quite the punch it needs to to top the list. While it throws lead downrange, it rarely has enough in the tank to take on even two enemies at once. Oftentimes it’ll run out of ammo at the worst moment or it will get beat out head-to-head at close range. The other Black Ops 6 assault rifles have their strengths and weaknesses, but the AMES 85 is almost too far in the middle of the road.

With an extended magazine, the AMES 85 has a better chance in combat. That way, you’ve got enough to take out an enemy without needing to reload before your next fight. It’s certainly not a bad gun, but needing as much modification as it does puts it in the middle of the pack. Even if it carried five more rounds, it would bring it to the top of the list.

XM4

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

On the other end of the spectrum from the AK-74, the XM4 has a quick rate of fire that doesn’t pack all that much punch. While it’s not a bad gun at mid-range, it doesn’t quite stack up as enemies get further away. You’ll need to land more hits per target to successfully get a kill, so if you’re aiming at an enemy running across the map, it might be hard to finish what you started.

Black Ops 6’s assault rifles don’t offer much diversity as of the open beta, but that’s not to say that what gets added next won’t improve the selection. As of now, the XM4 is the weakest of the bunch, but it’s also the first one that’s available to use. After applying a few attachments it’s more usable, but those first few matches might be a struggle.

As of the open beta, there is a limited selection of assault rifles in Black Ops 6. There are going to be plenty more when the full game launches on October 25.

