Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Early Patch Notes: Vondel Map, New 12v12 Modes & More

Season 4 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is set to drop on June 14, with Activision revealing a host of details about the upcoming content. Some, like Vondel, are not all that much of a surprise but other aspects, like the Tempus Razorback AR and a Lockdown LTM, have come out of the blue. Here are the early patch notes for Warzone and MW2 Season 4.

MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 4 Patch Notes (So Far)

We won’t receive full patch notes for Season 4 until June 14, when the new content is set to release. However, Activision revealed a season overview on June 7, giving us a detailed (if not exhaustive) look at what we can expect when Season 4 comes.

The Vondel battle royale map is not a surprise – although we didn’t expect it to support DMZ and Resurgence modes from launch. There’s also been swathes of content for Modern Warfare 2 unveiled, including 12v12 Search and Destroy and new multiplayer environments.

The Season 4 roadmap, shown below, gives us a summary of the patch and what we can expect with Season 4 Reloaded:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Naturally, there’s far more to come than the roadmap shows. We’re splitting it up by mode below and summarizing the Season 4 overview to provide you with definitive early patch notes.

Warzone 2

Vondel map: a medium sized environment set to support DMZ, Lockdown LTM and Resurgence from the off, with standard battle royale modes coming in Season 4. It will host 18 teams of 3 in DMZ and up to 72 players in Resurgence modes. Size-wise, it’s somewhere between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. It boasts 15 POIs and is set in the Netherlands, taking specific inspiration from the capital city, Amsterdam. An ‘Assault on Vondel’ Event will also take place during Season 4.

a medium sized environment set to support DMZ, Lockdown LTM and Resurgence from the off, with standard battle royale modes coming in Season 4. It will host 18 teams of 3 in DMZ and up to 72 players in Resurgence modes. Size-wise, it’s somewhere between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. It boasts 15 POIs and is set in the Netherlands, taking specific inspiration from the capital city, Amsterdam. An ‘Assault on Vondel’ Event will also take place during Season 4. New Tactical Amphibious Vehicle: the TAV is a four-passenger vehicle that boasts being able to operate on land or in water, making it the perfect vehicle for operating around Vondel

the TAV is a four-passenger vehicle that boasts being able to operate on land or in water, making it the perfect vehicle for operating around Vondel Al Mazrah changes: “topographical” changes will come to Al Mazrah during Season 4, most likely in the form of small POI tweaks and map adjustments. The Sandstorm the map has been experiencing has damaged the downtown area, complete with explorable sandbanks and dunes. These promise new ways to reach certain buildings and locations, as well as infiltrating and escaping the city.

“topographical” changes will come to Al Mazrah during Season 4, most likely in the form of small POI tweaks and map adjustments. The Sandstorm the map has been experiencing has damaged the downtown area, complete with explorable sandbanks and dunes. These promise new ways to reach certain buildings and locations, as well as infiltrating and escaping the city. DMZ: there’s a huge amount of changes coming to DMZ, including a reset for the mode akin to Season 2. There’s also a new Forward Operating Base, Phalanx Faction and Urgent Missions. Check out our dedicated DMZ Season 4 guide for the latest on the extraction mode.

there’s a huge amount of changes coming to DMZ, including a reset for the mode akin to Season 2. There’s also a new Forward Operating Base, Phalanx Faction and Urgent Missions. Check out our dedicated DMZ Season 4 guide for the latest on the extraction mode. Mid-Season Changes: Vondel will receive standard battle royale support with Season 4 Reloaded, when a brand new Vondel Gulag will also be added.

Modern Warfare 2

Multiplayer Maps: a whopping six new maps will be coming with Season 4’s launch, as well as a seventh during the season itself. Headlining the additions is definitely Showdown, which featured in the original Modern Warfare (2007) and is already in Warzone 2’s Ahkdar Village. Kunstenaar District is another multiplayer map, this time taken from the Vondel environment. There’s also two new Gunfight maps: Mercado & Penthouse, as well as two new Battle maps: Mawizeh Marshlands and Ahkdar Village.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

12v12 Modes: Search and Destroy and Prisoner Rescue will be expanded into 12v12 playlists, promising “more intense” experiences than the standard 6v6 versions. We imagine it’ll be more frustrating when your SnD team all die and leave you in a 1v11 though.

Search and Destroy and Prisoner Rescue will be expanded into 12v12 playlists, promising “more intense” experiences than the standard 6v6 versions. We imagine it’ll be more frustrating when your SnD team all die and leave you in a 1v11 though. Mid-Season Changes & Raid Finale: Season 4 Reloaded will bring the seventh multiplayer map, called Vondel Waterfront. It will also bring Episode 4 of MW2’s Raid mode, which promises to be the finale before it is usurped by something currently REDACTED.

General

New Operators: five new operators will be added with Season 4, including the Nikto Operator. There will also be Io (BlackCell), Ana Vega (Bundle), Izanami (In-Season Bundle) and Butch (In-Season Bundle).

five new operators will be added with Season 4, including the Nikto Operator. There will also be Io (BlackCell), Ana Vega (Bundle), Izanami (In-Season Bundle) and Butch (In-Season Bundle). New Weapons: four new weapons will come, headlined by the Tempus Razorback assault rifle and the ISO 45 SMG. There’ll also be the Tonfa Melee Weapon, unlockable as part of the Assault on Vondel event and a REDACTED shotgun with S4R.

four new weapons will come, headlined by the Tempus Razorback assault rifle and the ISO 45 SMG. There’ll also be the Tonfa Melee Weapon, unlockable as part of the Assault on Vondel event and a REDACTED shotgun with S4R. Ranked Play: for MW2 and Warzone Ranked Play, there’s a series of new rewards to unlock depending on your progression across the season.

for MW2 and Warzone Ranked Play, there’s a series of new rewards to unlock depending on your progression across the season. Prestige Levels: the level cap has been increased to 850, with the Prestige Level Cap upped to 17.

the level cap has been increased to 850, with the Prestige Level Cap upped to 17. CoD Updates: finally, there’s a new CoDUpdates Twitter account for players to follow along and keep up to date with everything MW2 and Warzone.

That’s all there is to say about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 04 right now. These are the patch notes to this point, but expect an overhaul on June 14 when the update and exhaustive notes are released. Naturally, we’ll have it all covered right here at Twinfinite.

