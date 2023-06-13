Warzone Season 4 Might Finally Be Slowing Time-To-Kill and Removing AI

The upcoming Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4, in amongst the new Vondel map and a DMZ reset, could finally be addressing long-standing players complaints over time-to-kill (TTK), AI and a ‘rejoin’ feature to ensure disconnections are no longer final.

Warzone 2, now rebranded as just Call of Duty: Warzone, has long faced criticism from its player base over the speed at which players can be eliminated. Despite armor and weapon drop off remaining prominent in the BR’s mechanics, players have argued that it is too fast and, all too frequently, do not stand a chance when they’re spotted first by enemies.

We’re inclined to agree, believing that it’s a lot harder to enjoy a battle royale where every death feels like a consequence of being spotted.

A new report from Insider Gaming claims that player health will be increased across the board with the Season 4 update, expected on June 14. The base health is currently 100, with 150 additional health attainable via armor plates.

The report claims that base health will be upped to 150, meaning players’ total health can reach 300. Naturally, that’ll slow the time-to-kill and generally increase the number of shots it takes to down and eliminate an enemy.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

On top of the rumored changes to health, which we’ll confirm as soon as possible, the report states AI will be removed from Strongholds, reducing their overall presence across Warzone.

Bots around Strongholds in Al Mazrah have been unpopular, with players arguing they serve little purpose and don’t belong in standard multiplayer matches. Strongholds can be used in Warzone to access better loot, UAVs, Blacksite Keycards and custom loadouts.

Finally, a rejoin feature will reportedly come with Season 4. This has been another topic in the community, with disconnects final and frustrating for players. It means losing connection to a match is not final and players can rejoin the same lobby, occupying the same spot they just involuntarily vacated. It’s already present in other live-service multiplayer games, like Rainbow Six Siege.

It’s worth taking all the information with a pinch of salt. All leaks are unconfirmed and will remain that way until made official by Activision and Infinity Ward. Naturally, we’ll update this piece with more information if and when it’s made available. In the meantime, check out the early patch notes for all we know will come with Season 4.

