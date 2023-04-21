Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List: Best Meta Guns For Season 3

Activision

Ashika Island or Al Mazrah, here are the best loadouts for Season Two Reloaded.

Warzone 2’s third season brought the expected changes to the battle royale’s weapon pool. As a result, the weapon meta has shifted considerably and old powerhouses, like the ISO Hemlock, have fallen in standing considerably. This is the ultimate Warzone 2 weapon tier list, letting you know the best meta guns for Season 3.

Specifically, the April 12 Season 3 patch nerfed the RAAL LMG, RPK and ISO Hemlock, while buffing the M13B, STB 556, MX9 and BAS-P, among others. As a result, there’s fewer ultra-viable LMGs and a few more ARs and SMGs dominating the upper reaches of our tier list.

We’ll begin by breaking down the tier list, before going in detail on our three favorite weapons and offering best class loadouts for each.

Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List in Season 3

There’s over 60 weapons to pick from in Warzone 2 right now, with more promised in future updates like Season 3 Reloaded. Some like pistols and melee weapons are far less usable, but we’re breaking down each in the tier list below.

The Kastov 762, STB 556 and Vaznev-9K stand out as some of the strongest weapons right now, while the ISO Hemlock can only make B-Tier as a result of its significant nerfs in Season 3.

Tier Weapons S FJX Imperium, Kastov 762, Lachmann Sub, MCPR 3000, STB 556, Vaznev-9K A BAS-P, Chimera, Cronen Squall, Kastov-74u, M4, M13B, MX9, PDSW 528, RAAL LMG, Rapp H, Sakin MG38, TAQ-56, VEL 46, Victus XMR B FSS Hurricane, FTAC Recon, ISO Hemlock, KV Broadside, Lachmann 556, Lachmann 762, Minibak, RPK, SP-X 80, Tempus Torrent, X13 Auto C Basilisk, EBR-14, Fennec 45, HCR 56, 556 Icarus, Kastov 545, LA-B 330, Lockwood MK2, Signal 50, TAQ-M, TAQ-V D Bryson 800, Bryson 890, Expedite 12, .50 GS, LM-S, Lockwood 300, M16, P890, SA-B 50, SP-R 208, SO-14, X12 E Combat Knife, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, JOKR, PILA, Riot Shield, RPG-7, Strela-P

Naturally, this weapon tier list is subject to change, with upcoming updates guaranteed to make some guns stronger and others weaker.

Note that the rankings also take into account meaning relativity and context, meaning players need to use them as that weapon class should be used. If you try and snipe someone across the map with the X13 Auto you’ll be eliminated; the same as if you try and run-and-gun with the Victus XMR sniper.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Weapons in WZ2 Right Now

With the tier list in the books, we’re going to run through our picks for the best three weapons in Warzone 2 right now, offering a recommended loadout for each.

Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 assault rifle, most comparable to the AK47 from past Call of Duty games, is arguably the best AR in the entire battle royale. It’s high damage, excellent range and solid handling are only countered by moderate recoil. Our best build is detailed below:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : KAS-10 584mm Barrel

: KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Mag: 40 Round Mag

STB 556

Exploding in popularity thanks to its Season 3 buffs, the STB 556 thrives off the back of its fire-rate. As a result, it’s best used with attachments to maximize its accuracy and range:

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

Vaznev-9K

Our final pick for the best weapon in Warzone 2 is the Vaznev-9K, a SMG which boasts better damage and range than almost any other weapon in its class. It does kick more than some, but it’ll reward players who learn its recoil and make the most of its incredible damage profile:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured

That rounds off the ultimate Warzone 2 weapon tier list, as well as our picks for the best guns in Warzone 2 right now. Be sure to check out the related content below, which will guarantee even more success in MW2 and CoD’s battle royale!

