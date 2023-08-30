All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

Another major Call of Duty update means yet more weapon buffs, nerfs and general adjustments for players to get to grips with. August 30 brought Season 5 Reloaded – here’s every Warzone and MW2 weapon change in the update.
Every Weapon Change in Season 5 Reloaded
First off, it’s worth saying that Season 5 Reloaded’s weapon changes are broken down into MW2 and Warzone only. They follow on from August 16’s weapon changes, which came as a surprise and targeted the FR Avancer, among others.
Headlining S5R’s weapon adjustments is a hefty nerf to the Lachmann Sub, which has long been a strong and popular choice among the playerbase. It remains to be seen how it adjusts to life as a weaker weapon, but it could see its rivals grow in popularity as a result of its relative weakness.
There’s also a major buff to the Carrack .300, the semi-auto sniper that dropped with Season 5.
While such late-stage weapon changes might have been irrelevant in past CoDs, the wealth of content carrying forwards to MW3 guarantees they’ll have long-lasting impacts. Here they are, in full:
Weapon Balancing
» Handguns «
- FTAC Siege
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only
» Submachine Guns «
- Lachmann Sub
- Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility
- PDSW 258
- Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory
- ISO 45
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lachmann Sub
- Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only
» Assault Rifles «
- FR Avancer
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Reduced hip spread
- Tempus Razorback
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- M16
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Kastov 74u
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
- ISO Hemlock
- Reduced mid-far distance damage range | MWII only
» Battle Rifles «
- TAQ-V
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Cronen Squall
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- SO-14
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lachman 762
- Increased damage range | MWII only
» Shotguns «
- Lockwood 300
- Reduced mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Increased long range damage amount | MWII only
- Bryson 890
- Slightly reduced damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Bryson 800
- Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Increased long range damage amount | MWII only
» Marksman Rifles «
- SA-B 50
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lockwood MK2
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- SP-R 208
- Increased long-distance damage range | MWII only
- EBR 14
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
» Light Machine Guns «
- HCR 56
- Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Rapp H
- Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only
» Sniper Rifles «
- Carrack .300
- Increased close range damage | MWII only
- Increased upper arm location damage | MWII only
- Increased long distance damage range | MWII only
- Increased ADS to hip transition speed
- Increased hip movement speed
- Increased sprint speed
- FJX Imperium
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Small reduction to hip spread
- Signal 50
- Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only
- SP-X 80
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
The following Weapon changes are reflected in Warzone only.
We are generally pleased with Weapon diversity and viability in Warzone. For example, the Submachine Gun category is very healthy, with a staggering six SMGs falling within a 10-percentage point difference in Kill Death Ratio at the highest skill levels. Among them, the Vaznev-9K, VEL 46, and at the top—perhaps surprisingly, the PDSW 528. While this is great news, we recognize that not all categories are enjoying that same level of competition. This update is focused on introducing further viability into the long-range engagement space. This update also includes a reduction in Launcher damage against Players. We will be monitoring their performance following the launch of Season 5 Reloaded and if they continue to be problematic anti-personnel Weapons, we will make further adjustments.
» Assault Rifles «
- Chimera | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Lower torso damage multiplier increased
- FR Avancer | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- ISO Hemlock | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage range decreased
- Mid damage range decreased
- Lachmann-556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
- M13B | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
- M13C | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Mid damage increased
- All location damage multipliers increased
- M4 | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
- STB 556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Tempus Razorback | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
» Battle Rifles «
- Cronen Squall | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier decreased
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Lower torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
» Launchers «
- All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only
» Light Machine Guns «
- RPK | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage decreased
- Close damage range decreased
- Headshot damage multiplier increased
- Sakin MG38 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
» Marksman Rifles «
- Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
» Shotguns «
- Bryson 800 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
- Bryson 890 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
» Submachine Guns «
- BAS-P | WZ Only
- Neck damage multipliers increased
- Upper torso damage multipliers increased
- Lower torso damage multipliers increased
- Limb damage multipliers increased
- Fennec 45 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
- VEL 46 | WZ Only
- Limb damage multipliers increased
That’s every weapon buff and nerf with Warzone and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded. For all the fallout of the update, including every DMZ change, check out the related content below.