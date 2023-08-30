All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Reloaded

Another major Call of Duty update means yet more weapon buffs, nerfs and general adjustments for players to get to grips with. August 30 brought Season 5 Reloaded – here’s every Warzone and MW2 weapon change in the update.

Every Weapon Change in Season 5 Reloaded

First off, it’s worth saying that Season 5 Reloaded’s weapon changes are broken down into MW2 and Warzone only. They follow on from August 16’s weapon changes, which came as a surprise and targeted the FR Avancer, among others.

Headlining S5R’s weapon adjustments is a hefty nerf to the Lachmann Sub, which has long been a strong and popular choice among the playerbase. It remains to be seen how it adjusts to life as a weaker weapon, but it could see its rivals grow in popularity as a result of its relative weakness.

There’s also a major buff to the Carrack .300, the semi-auto sniper that dropped with Season 5.

While such late-stage weapon changes might have been irrelevant in past CoDs, the wealth of content carrying forwards to MW3 guarantees they’ll have long-lasting impacts. Here they are, in full:

Weapon Balancing

» Handguns «

FTAC Siege Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



» Submachine Guns «

Lachmann Sub Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility



PDSW 258 Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory



ISO 45 Increased damage range | MWII only



Lachmann Sub Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only



» Assault Rifles «

FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII only Reduced hip spread



Tempus Razorback Increased damage range | MWII only



M16 Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



Kastov 74u Reduced damage range | MWII only



ISO Hemlock Reduced mid-far distance damage range | MWII only



» Battle Rifles «

TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII only



Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII only



Lachman 762 Increased damage range | MWII only



» Shotguns «

Lockwood 300 Reduced mid distance damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs attachments: Increased damage range | MWII only Increased long range damage amount | MWII only



Bryson 890 Slightly reduced damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs attachments: Increased damage range | MWII only



Bryson 800 Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs: Increased damage range | MWII only Increased long range damage amount | MWII only



» Marksman Rifles «

SA-B 50 Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed Increased damage range | MWII only



Lockwood MK2 Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed



SP-R 208 Increased long-distance damage range | MWII only



EBR 14 Reduced damage range | MWII only



» Light Machine Guns «

HCR 56 Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only



Rapp H Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only



» Sniper Rifles «

Carrack .300 Increased close range damage | MWII only Increased upper arm location damage | MWII only Increased long distance damage range | MWII only Increased ADS to hip transition speed Increased hip movement speed Increased sprint speed



FJX Imperium Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed Small reduction to hip spread



Signal 50 Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only



SP-X 80 Reduced damage range | MWII only



The following Weapon changes are reflected in Warzone only.

We are generally pleased with Weapon diversity and viability in Warzone. For example, the Submachine Gun category is very healthy, with a staggering six SMGs falling within a 10-percentage point difference in Kill Death Ratio at the highest skill levels. Among them, the Vaznev-9K, VEL 46, and at the top—perhaps surprisingly, the PDSW 528. While this is great news, we recognize that not all categories are enjoying that same level of competition. This update is focused on introducing further viability into the long-range engagement space. This update also includes a reduction in Launcher damage against Players. We will be monitoring their performance following the launch of Season 5 Reloaded and if they continue to be problematic anti-personnel Weapons, we will make further adjustments.

» Assault Rifles «

Chimera | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased Head damage multiplier increased Lower torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

FR Avancer | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased

| WZ Only

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only Close-mid damage range decreased Mid damage range decreased

| WZ Only

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

M13B | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

M13C | WZ Only Close damage increased Mid damage increased All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

M4 | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

| WZ Only

STB 556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased

WZ Only

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

| WZ Only

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall | WZ Only Head damage multiplier decreased Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Lower torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

| WZ Only

» Launchers «

All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

» Light Machine Guns «

RPK | WZ Only Close-mid damage decreased Close damage range decreased Headshot damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

| WZ Only

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

Bryson 890 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

» Submachine Guns «

BAS-P | WZ Only Neck damage multipliers increased Upper torso damage multipliers increased Lower torso damage multipliers increased Limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

Fennec 45 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

VEL 46 | WZ Only Limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

That’s every weapon buff and nerf with Warzone and MW2 Season 5 Reloaded. For all the fallout of the update, including every DMZ change, check out the related content below.