Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Reloaded Early Patch Notes: Fort Resurgence Map, New SMG, Lara Croft Operator & More

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded is the next major installment in both titles, carrying the CoD community further toward the hugely anticipated release of MW3. Here are the early Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, breaking down every change that’ll come with the Aug. 30 patch.

Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Reloaded Early Patch Notes

Activision’s update overview, released on Aug. 28, confirmed the overwhelming majority of content we’ll receive when it drops on 30 August. Some of it was unveiled back with Season 5 at the beginning of August, but some of it was a welcome surprise. Here are the early patch notes.

Warzone

Fort Resurgence – A new Resurgence experience and map will drop with S5R, adding to the rotation alongside Vondel and Ashika Island. It’s based on Al Bagra Fortress from the south of Al Mazrah.

Armored Royale – The mode from the original Warzone will return for Quads. Every squad is assigned to a MRAP vehicle that’s upgradable across the match. So long as players still have their MRAP, it’s a free redeploy. Lose your MRAP and that’s where the problems begin.

DMZ – The new Shadow Company Faction will be receiving Tier 3, 4, and 5 Missions. When it launched with S5, the new Faction only had two tiers. There's also additional upgrades for the Communication Station, offering in-game perks and boosts.

Weapon Balancing & Technical Changes – More information on these will be made available ahead of Season 5 Reloaded on Aug. 30, but Activision promised information and changes in this vein.

MW2

DRC – Zone 1 – A new multiplayer map based on the Visitor Center adjacent to DMZ’s Building 21. It’s designed for “fast-paced combat”, so expect a small map with plenty of chaos.

Gunfight Snipers – The fan favorite 2v2 (or 3v3) mode returns with a sniper-only twist. May the best quickscoper win.

Social Updates – Two new social-related features will drop with Season 5 Reloaded. The first, Play Again, lets players drop back into a match with the team they had in the previous one. Naturally, only those who opt in will return. The second is called Friend Recommender, which suggests players to befriend based on modes in common, play times, and more.

General Overview

3 New Operators – The mace Operator returns for fans of the character, but the headlines will be taken by Season 5 Reloaded’s Lara Croft and 21 Savage skins. The iconic explorer drops in a Store Bundle of her own, as 21 Savage does to join Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg from earlier in Season 5.

3 New Weapons – The first, and most appealing, is the Lachmann Shroud SMG. A burst-fire weapon with an integrated suppressor means it’ll thrive for those who like to play stealthy. Then there’s the 9mm Daemon, a new semi-auto sidearm. Finally, the Pickaxe melee weapon drops for players who like to get up close and personal. All are unlockable by completing in-game challenges, ranking up the Battle Pass, or buying a relevant bundle.

Camo Challenges – There's more camo challenges, relating to the vehicles and the Faction Showdown event.

That’s everything there is to say about Season 5 Reloaded for now. We’ll have it all covered when it drops, so stay with us for everything on Warzone, MW2 and MW3.