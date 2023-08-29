All Warzone DMZ Season 5 Reloaded Changes: Shadow Company Missions, Comms Station Upgrades & More

The Season 5 Reloaded update, dropping on Aug. 30, 2023, is the latest major patch for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. Naturally, it’s bringing big changes to the DMZ extraction mode, on top of the seismic shifts Season 5 brought (mostly in the form of the Konni Group). Here’s every DMZ Season 5 Reloaded change.

DMZ Season 5 Reloaded Early Patch Notes

Thanks to Activision’s update overview, we know the majority of the content that’ll drop alongside Season 5 Reloaded on Aug. 30. That goes for Warzone, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ, the extraction mode that debuted back in late 2022.

Season 5 was a major change for DMZ, bringing a new threat in the form of the Konni Group. It also brought the new Shadow Company Faction, which offered two tiers of missions for players to rank up and progress. That, alongside a few other things, is set for change with S5R.

New Shadow Company Faction Missions

There have only been two tiers of Shadow Company Missions since it dropped with Season 5. However, Season 5 Reloaded will release 3 new tiers of missions, taking its total up to five and bringing it in line with the pre-existing DMZ Factions.

We don’t have details on the exact missions just yet, but we do expect them to align with other Factions and get progressively more difficult. Tiers 3, 4, and 5 are typically the most challenging, offering multiple objectives that are increasingly tough.

Activision teased: “These missions include acquiring a Heavy Chopper or an MRAP, extracting leftover gas canisters from the Observatory’s underground lab, and going face-to-face with a Commander known by his call sign ‘Rhino.'”

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Communications Station Upgrades

Alongside the Urgent Missions section, which remains active as normal in S5R, “permanent benefits” can be unlocked by completing Communication Station upgrade tasks.

These will likely involve capturing and defending objectives in an Exclusion Zone, with the devs specifically pointing to lengthening the duration of UAV Towers and SAM Sites. Naturally, these tend to be heavily defended, so tread carefully.

‘Host Leave Game’ Feature

We’re not sure exactly what this feature will entail. However, Activision revealed it as a new UX option that’ll drop with Season 5 Reloaded. More to follow.

Weapon Balancing

These aren’t DMZ specific, but we expect the typical buffs, nerfs and tweaks to the Warzone weapon pool. Naturally, these changes will affect the performance of guns in DMZ, meaning there might be new standouts for your loadouts.

That’s everything we have to share right now on DMZ for Season 5 Reloaded. We’ll be sure to update this page on Aug. 30 to make sure it reflects every known change the update brings. Until then, make sure you’ve completed the Tier 1 and 2 missions for Shadow Company, which includes the Missile Transports mission.