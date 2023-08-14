Quid Pro Quo Mission Not Working in Warzone DMZ: Explained and Possible Fixes

Since Warzone Season 5 dropped, players have been struggling to complete the Quid Pro Quo mission for the White Lotus Faction. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a reliable fix for the issues, with players forced to rely on workarounds and other temporary solutions. Here’s what we know.

Quid Pro Quo Not Working in DMZ

Quid Pro Quo is the Story Mission for Tier 3 of the White Lotus Faction in Warzone DMZ, requiring players to call in a LTV at the back of Vondel’s Castle before driving to a couple of set locations.

Unfortunately, the first objective is bugged, with players unable to spawn a flare into the game despite being in the correct location behind Vondel’s Castle. This is inhibiting players from progressing through the mission, with the second and third objectives only available after the flare has been summoned. As a result, players cannot complete Tier 3 and progress further through the White Lotus Faction.

The mission has worked properly in past seasons but, since Season 5, has been malfunctioning for the overwhelming majority of players.

One Redditor commented: “I have the Quid Pro Quo white lotus mission selected… every time I go to the LTV spawn point in Vondel, there’s no smoke or area to request the LTV drop.” Others quickly responded to say they were experiencing the same.

Is There a Fix?

We don’t know of a fix right now. Players have tried restarting DMZ and de-selecting and re-selecting the Quid Pro Quo Mission in an effort to reset the tasks, but that does not seem to have worked.

There are very few success stories. Some have claimed that reinstalling Warzone worked for them, but it’s a lengthy process and probably not one many players want to have to go through for the sake of one mission.

Others have tried spamming the interact button and claimed it worked after a short time. Others, though, have said this did not work.

To make matters worse, the developers have not responded to the problems in Season 5’s aftermath. There is no mention of the Quid Pro Quo Mission bug on the official MW2 Trello board, where DMZ’s issues are monitored.

We will of course update you on the progress of the bug, especially if the DMZ devs address it. In the meantime, check out other missions and objectives.