When is Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Reloaded? Mid-Season Update, New Guns & More

While Warzone Season 5 has only just kicked off, players are naturally curious about what is to come to the BR and its modes. With so much of Season 5 already revealed, here’s when we expect the Reloaded update and the content that’ll accompany it.

When is Warzone Season 5 Reloaded?

At this time, there’s no confirmed release date for MW2 Season 5 Reloaded. However, we expect it on or around Aug. 30.

We’re typically able to use battle pass expiration dates to piece together when the ongoing Season will end. That allows us to simultaneously work out when its midway point is. Currently, Season 5 will end on September 26, lasting almost exactly 8 weeks. As a result, we anticipate the Reloaded update to occur 4 weeks after the season’s launch, which is where we got the Aug. 30 prediction from.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It is just a prediction though. We’ve seen Warzone seasons delayed by the devs in the past, and there won’t be an official Season 5 Reloaded date until we’re much closer to its intended release. Typically, update schedules are confirmed with the overviews Activision releases a week or so in advance.

What Content Is Coming?

As for what’s coming via Season 5 Reloaded, it wouldn’t be an understatement to say loads. Activision have released the official Season 5 Roadmap, showing us all the content that’s coming during the season.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s a new DRC – Zone 1 multiplayer map, Fort Resurgence battle royale modes, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage Operator Skins, a new AR, a new SMG, and much, much more.

While some of it is unclear as to whether it’ll drop during an event – like the CoD 2023 reveal – or with the mid-season update, we do expect most of it to come with the Reloaded patch.

We expect even more on top of the confirmed changes too, with the usual swathes of bug fixes and weapon adjustments dropping alongside new content. There’s no let up from the devs, with late-stage Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone continuing to bring all the content players want, whatever mode they’re playing.

That’s everything we have regarding when Season 5 Reloaded is coming out. As more is revealed, we’ll be updating this page, so be sure to check back soon.