How To Get Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg & 21 Savage Operator Skins in Warzone & MW2

Popular culture crossovers have become the norm in AAA titles in recent years. Even taking that fact into account, few probably foresaw Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg coming into Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 with Season 5. Here’s how to get them when they drop.

Warzone & MW2 Season 5 Hip Hop Operators

On July 27, Activision officially revealed Warzone and MW2 Season 5. Among a host of new maps, weapons and events, a series of Operator Skins were unveiled for release across the season’s duration.

While some, like Graves and Mila, are straight out of the Modern Warfare 2 aesthetic, others came as more of a surprise and are cut from the same proverbial cloth as Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and TimTheTatman. They are the three hip hop operators, bringing Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage.

Nicki Minaj

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The first, and headline, operator is Nicki Minaj. She’ll be the first ever self-named female Operator in Warzone and MW2, breaking the same barriers in video games as she has in hip hop.

The Nicki Minaj skin will be part of a purchasable bundle in the in-game store. We don’t yet have a price but the majority of comparable bundles have been 2,400 CoD Points, offering camos, emblems and more alongside the skin itself. She’ll also be made available “in-season”, so don’t expect it to be on the store’s front page when Season 5 begins.

Snoop Dogg

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The second is for Snoop Dogg, the D-O-DOUBLE G himself. He collaborated with Call of Duty way back in Infinity Ward’s Ghosts, providing trademark voiceover as only he could.

Like the Nicki Minaj operator, Snoop will be coming as part of his own store bundle. Again, we expect a cost of 2,400 CoD Points and a wealth of Snoop-inspired cosmetics alongside the skin. This one is coming in Season 5’s “launch window”, meaning it could be available as soon as early August.

21 Savage

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The third and final is for 21 Savage, the London-born and Atlanta-raised rapper. We don’t have an exact character render for him just yet, but Activision promised he’d be available with the mid-season Reloaded update, presumably around early September.

Again, the 21 Savage skin will be part of his own operator bundle. It should be 2,400 CoD Points and feature a host of other content too. Time to go Savage (when it drops).

That’s everything on the operator skins for Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg in Warzone and MW2. We’ll be updating this page as and when they’re available and more details are clear, so check back if you want one, two or all of them!