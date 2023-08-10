All MW2 & Warzone Progression Carrying Over to MW3, Explained

With Modern Warfare 3 revealed and players gearing up for another installment in the rebooted MW series, Activision have unveiled what will carry over from MW2 and Warzone into next year’s titles. We’re breaking it down for you.

Firstly, it’s worth addressing the titles themselves. Modern Warfare 2 will essentially be replaced as an annual installment when MW3 releases on November 10, 2023.

Warzone (originally Warzone 2) will continue to be the main battle royale for Call of Duty, with its modes – like DMZ – still expected to feature prominently. Like the first Warzone, we expect MW3 content to join MW2’s in the BR.

However, because MW3 is so similar to MW2 in terms of engine and setting (it’s rumored to have started out as an expansion of the 2022 title), a lot more than normal will make its way into the new game.

What Carries Over From MW2 & Warzone to MW3?

The shower answer is that weapons and cosmetic content will carry over into MW3. There are caveats though:

Skins for items that aren’t reappearing in MW3 won’t carry over (e.g. the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle)

Wartracks (music) will not carry over

There will be no content carrying back (moving from MW3 to MW2)

We’ll now break down the carry over based on section, whether Warzone, operators or weapons.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Warzone Carry Over

All the aforementioned content from MW2 and Warzone will carry over into MW3, barring that specified in the caveats above.

Activision also confirmed that MW3 content will enter Warzone, joining players’ existing pool of content they’ve earned this year.

They said: “Modern Warfare III content to be integrated into Call of Duty: Warzone at the start of Modern Warfare III Season 01… Content is additive, so none of the previously described MWII Carry Forward content acquired in Call of Duty: Warzone will be taken away.”

The same goes for Warzone Mobile, which will experience cross-progression as one of its “key features”. Players who opt to get involved in the mobile game will benefit from the content they’ve earned on other platforms (PC or Console).

Operators

Every unlocked operator from MW2 and the Warzone life-cycle will carry over, regardless of how they were obtained.

There won’t be a chance to get MW2 operator skins for those who don’t own the 2022 title: “For MWIII players who do not own MWII, MWII Base Operators will not be available.”

If they’re added to a bundle, it will be possible. Assuming the unlock method is MW2 related – like completing a mission – they will be unattainable for MW3-only players.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

If a character or skin carries over – like Captain Price – they are considered one operator and will be available in both, without a need to unlock a MW3 version.

Weapons & Gunsmith

All MW2 weapons, blueprints and attachments will carry over. Some, like the M13B, may have to be unlocked if they’re not already available for players. In this example, players would have to extract it in DMZ or complete any MW3 challenge that offered it as a reward.

Even if you didn’t play MW2, the game’s weapons will be available to level up: “The Base weapons available at the launch of Modern Warfare II at the level you progressed them to in MWII. If you do not own MWII, the same MWII Base weapons will be available in MWIII, ready to be unlocked via a challenge, and leveled up.”

MW2 camos cannot be applied to MW3 weapons and, in the coming weeks, a change will be made to MW2 to show players whether a specific item will carry over. This message to look out for is shown in the image below:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

That’s everything to say on Warzone and MW2 content carrying over into MW3 and Warzone. It’s a bit confusing but a lot more transfers over than doesn’t, so expect the majority of your in-game content to make its way across. For everything else MW3, have a gander at the related content below.