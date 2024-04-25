Warzone Player Puts Aim Assist Argument to Bed After Proving Console Players Don’t Need It

The players who enjoy first-person shooters generally scrutinize them the most, and Warzone is certainly no different. Users on the r/CODWarzone subreddit frequently discuss the strength of aim assist for console players, but one user took to setting the record straight.

u/LTFC_Dangerous posted a video to r/CODWarzone showing all the kills from one of their exciting Warzone wins. In response, many people weren’t thrilled to see it in action and attributed the 31-kill victory to aim assist.

Many mouse and keyboard players feel that consoles have too strong of an aim assist in Warzone. One commenter voiced their frustration with the comment, “Watching controller aim makes me feel sick.” Another said, “aim assists is disgusting lol,” while others were more open to discussion.

u/Dreadnar voiced that they never wanted aim assist entirely removed from the game. They recognize that would make the experience miserable for console players. Instead, they want a better system like Rotational Aim Assist, making short-range combat feel less weighted in console players’ favor.

Image Source: Activision via u/LTFS_Dangerous Reddit

During their discussion, Dreadnar said their personal best without aim assist active was 18 kills, and out of curiosity, LTFC_Dangerous decided to try and beat that record. The next day, they posted that they met the challenge and detailed the experience with the footage to prove it.

In the post, they agree that Warzone’s aim assist is too strong in some situations like close-quarters SMG fights. They follow that by refuting aim assist’s complete removal by explaining their struggle over 15 games to do as well as they would with the standard aim assist on their PS5. They ensured the challenge’s legitimacy and took it personally.

They took out player after player on Rebirth Island, racking up 18 kills by the time it ended. If this challenge isn’t enough of a feat, they showed their settings after every single kill to make it abundantly clear: they didn’t need aim assist to win.

LTFC_Dangerous expressed the difficulty by posting the 10-game recap from some of those games without aim assist in Warzone. They explained that the changes did not affect their KD compared to standard play. However, changing strategies did reduce their kills per game over that 10-game period.

Image Source: Activision via u/LTFS_Dangerous Reddit

By the end of the discussion, there was no bad blood between the OP and any commenters who had a proper discourse. The sentiment stands that aim assist is too strong now, but there’s room to negotiate between where it is and being gone entirely. If there’s one thing made entirely certain: console players don’t need aim assist.

