Warzone & MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Early Patch Notes

The Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded mid-season update is nearly here, unlocking new game modes, new upgrades, and a new Perk Package. Here’s everything coming in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded.

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes

The centerpiece of Modern Warfare 3‘s update is the introduction of two new game modes to shake up gameplay.

The first, Minefield, adds what Infinity Ward is calling “an explosive new dynamic”. This gameplay modifier will apply to a variety of different game modes and will see eliminated operators drop proximity mines. These mines will prove fatal to anyone on either team who comes too close, and can easily kickstart a chain reaction.

Escort mode tasks teams with escorting an MAW to hack three different points across the map. Matches last two rounds, with the team who either hacks the most points or hacks all three points the fastest being declared the winner.

Also new to MW3 are two new 6v6 maps. Grime will see the teams face each other in an abandoned corner of London, while Checkpoint is based around the eastern stronghold of Rebirth Island.

The update not only reintroduces the Vortex Playlist for a limited time but also introduces the Arcade Playlist, offering a variety of powerups and special weapons, including a punch knife with an increased lunge distance and the MORS Sniper Rifle with explosive rounds.

Additionally, a new field upgrade, the Enhanced Vision Goggles, will help with target acquisition, while the new EMD mines will stick to surfaces and fire tracking devices at enemy operators.

Warzone

Warzone’s update sees a number of new features, including the Heavy Armor public event. This event will see the number of armor plates a player can carry increase, buffing each player’s max health points from 150 to 200.

The update also introduces the Utility Box field upgrade, which will instantly resupply everything from bullets to grenades at once.

Weapon Trade Stations make their return to Warzone, letting players trade unwanted weapons for new ones of lower rarity, as well as loot such as ammo, cash, equipment, or the new Specialist Perk Package, which will give instant access to all available perks, drastically improving combat performance.

Finally, the update reintroduces an old Killstreak, Foresight. This piece of rare loot will reveal the location of every future gas circle on the map, letting players strategize their locations accordingly.

