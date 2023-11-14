All MW3 Zombies Camo Challenges

Aside from Multiplayer’s camo objectives, Zombies features its own set that can only be unlocked in this mode. We’re here to help you complete these trials by showing you all the MWZ Zombies camo challenges.
How to Unlock All Zombies Camos in MW3 Zombies
When in Zombies mode, you can participate in several challenges to unlock an exclusive camo skin for your weapon. Each must be done individually and will get gradually more difficult as you progress through the tiers. For example, if you want to get the Sludge Camo for the SVA 545, you must get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat Zones.
The general rule of thumb is to always use the corresponding weapon for the challenge in order to increase your chances of earning the unique skin. We’re sticking our way through the list, so we’ll be sure to add more for the complete collection.
All Assault Rifle Zombies Camo Challenges
FR 5.56
|Camos
|Requirements
|Puncture
|Get 250 kills
|Digital Wildwood
|Get 300 kills
|Unseen Ravager
|Get 30 Hellhound kills
|Anomaly
|Get 250 Hipfire kills
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and exfil with the FR 5.56 in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with the Pack-a-Punched FR 5.56
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite challenges
SVA 545
|Camos
|Requirements
|Wayward
|Get 250 kills
|Topo Ghast
|Get 5 kills without releasing the trigger 20 times
|Sludge
|Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones
|Chaos
|Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the SVA 545 in a single deployment
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched SVA 545
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
DG-58
|Camos
|Requirements
|Typhoon
|Get 250 kills
|Hysteria
|Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
|Hallowed Glitch
|Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the DG-58
|Petrified
|Get 200 critical kills
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the DG-58 in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched DG-58
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
MCW
|Camos
|Requirements
|Wyvern
|Get 250 kills
|Vehement Rage
|Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
|Tempest Shards
|Get 250 Hipfire kill
|Toxic Spots
|Get 5 Mimic kills
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MCW in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MCW
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
MTZ-556
|Camos
|Requirements
|Astray
|Get 250 kills
|Murk Glitch
|Get 250 kills with Full Attachments
|New Strain
|Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
|Mud
|Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MTZ-556 in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MTZ-556
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
Holger 556
|Camos
|Requirements
|Subterranean
|Get 250 kills
|Topo Gloom
|Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
|Palette Cyst
|Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance
|Caustic River
|Get 200 critical kills
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Holger 556 in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Holger 556
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
TR-76 Geist
|Camos
|Requirements
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the TR-76 Geist in a single deployment
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TR-76 Geist
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
FR Advancer
|Camos
|Requirements
|Last Strand
|Get 250 kills
|Discorded
|Get 50 Mercenary kills
|Null Space
|Get 250 kills with Fire Damage
|Doom Whispers
|Get 200 critical kills
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the FR Advancer in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched FR Advancer
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
M13C
|Camos
|Requirements
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13C in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M13C
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
Tempus Razorback
|Camos
|Requirements
|Boomslang
|Get 250 kills
|Mutation
|Get 30 Hellhound kills
|Hazardous Waste
|Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance
|Hyperacid
|Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Tempus Razorback in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Tempus Razorback
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
ISO Hemlock
|Camos
|Requirements
|Ichor Mist
|Get 250 kills
|Macrophage
|Get 250 kills with the ISO Hemlock at Rare or higher rarity
|Signal Jam
|Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
|Faustian Bargain
|Get 10 Disciple kills
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the ISO Hemlock in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched ISO Hemlock
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
TAQ-56
|Camos
|Requirements
|Infected Bark
|Get 250 kills
|Suture
|Get 250 point blank kills
|Blister Digital
|Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage
|Spoiled Meat
|Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the TAQ-56
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the TAQ-56 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TAQ-56
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
M13B
|Camos
|Requirements
|Moldy Membrane
|Get 250 kills
|Looming Shadow
|Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
|Tormentor
|Get 250 Hipfire kills
|Final Visage
|Get 50 Mercenary kills
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13B in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M13B
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
Kastov 545
|Camos
|Requirements
|Bloodletting
|Get 250 kills
|Bruised
|Get 250 Hipfire kills
|Drowned Corpse
|Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage
|Drudge Digital
|Get 250 kills with Full Attachments
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov 545 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov 545
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
Kastov-74U
|Camos
|Requirements
|Torn Asunder
|Get 250 kills
|Mulch Digital
|Get 250 kills with Frost Damage
|Migraine
|Get 5 Mimic kills
|Malpractice
|Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov-74U in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov-74U
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
Kastov 762
|Camos
|Requirements
|Nausea
|Get 250 kills
|Festering Wound
|Get 5 kills without releasing the trigger 20 times
|Permafrost
|Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
|Decayed Tiger
|Get 250 kills with the Kastov 762 at Rare or higher rarity
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov 762 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov 762
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
M16
|Camos
|Requirements
|Guttural Shriek
|Get 250 kills
|Maggot Digital
|Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the M16
|Bog
|Get 200 critical kills
|Putrid Rot
|Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M16 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M16
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
M4
|Camos
|Requirements
|Rancid Venom
|Get 250 kills
|Dark Mist
|Get 200 critical kills
|Nightmare
|Get 30 Hellhound kills
|Fertilizer
|Get 5 Mimic kills
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M4 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M4
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
STB 556
|Camos
|Requirements
|Dried Blood
|Get 250 kills
|Shaman
|Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times
|Arterial
|Get 250 kills with Electric Damage
|Frostbite
|Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the STB 556 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched STB 556
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
Lachmann-556
|Camos
|Requirements
|Lost Sepulcher
|Get 250 kills
|Phantom
|Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance
|Disorder Digital
|Get 10 Mangler kills
|Heat Death
|Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the Lachmann-556
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Lachmann-556 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Lachmann-556
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
Chimera
|Camos
|Requirements
|Abandoned
|Get 250 kills
|Sacrificial Heart
|Get 30 Hellhound kills
|Oozing Hives
|Get 200 critical kills
|Solitary
|Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Chimera in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Chimera
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges
All Battle Rifle Zombies Camo Challenges
BAS-B
|Camos
|Requirements
|Reality Blur
|Get 250 kills
|Spirit Glitch
|Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones
|Forest Sands
|Get 250 kills with Frost Damage
|Black Satin
|Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the BAS-B in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched BAS-B
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
Sidewinder
|Camos
|Requirements
|Mutated Flare
|Get 250 kills
|Tide Surge
|Get 10 Mangler kills
|Cacophony
|Get 200 critical kills
|Green Satin
|Get 250 point blank kills
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Sidewinder in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Sidewinder
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
MTZ-762
|Camos
|Requirements
|Firestorm Blur
|Get 250 kills
|Topo Sickly
|Get 250 kills with the MTZ-762 at Rare or higher rarity
|Alert
|Get 50 Mercenary kills
|Orange Satin
|Get 100 kills after using a Field Upgrade with the MTZ-762
|Golden Enigma
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MTZ-762 in a single deployment
|Zircon Scale
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MTZ-762
|Serpentinite
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Borealis
|Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
Cronen Squall
|Camos
|Requirements
|Interloper
|Get 250 kills
|Coagulation
|Get 100 kills after using a Field Upgrade with the Cronen Squall
|Sacrifice
|Get 30 Hellhound kills
|Hallucination
|Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Cronen Squall in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Cronen Squall
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 36 Arachnida camo challenges
FTAC Recon
|Camos
|Requirements
|Fossilized
|Get 250 kills
|Meat Hook
|Get 250 kills with Full Attachments
|Phantasm
|Get 250 point blank kills
|Miasma
|Get 200 critical kills
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the FTAC Recon in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched FTAC Recon
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 36 Arachnida challenges
SO-14
|Camos
|Requirements
|Voodoo
|Get 250 kills
|Kiln
|Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
|Stalking Eyes
|Get 100 kills in a single match
|Parasitic Invader
|Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the SO-14 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched SO-14
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 36 Arachnida challenges
Lachmann-762
|Camos
|Requirements
|Disembodied Voices
|Get 250 kills
|Grease Digital
|Get 250 Hipfire kills
|Smoker Plume
|Get 50 Armored zombie kills
|Emerald
|Get 250 kills with Fire Damage
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Lachmann-762 in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Lachmann-762
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 36 Arachnida challenges
TAQ-V
|Camos
|Requirements
|Abrasion
|Get 250 kills
|Noxious Gas
|Get 10 Mangler kills
|Shed Skin
|Get 250 Hipfire kills
|Paranormal
|Get 250 point blank kills
|Golden Ivory
|Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the TAQ-V in a single deployment
|Spinel Husk
|Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TAQ-V
|Arachnida
|Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
|Bioluminescent
|Complete 36 Arachnida challenges
We’re still working on this guide for all MW3 Zombies camo challenges, so be sure to check back with us on Twinfinite to see the remaining collection. While here, you can explore the relevant links below for additional MWZ content, including all Zombies Field Upgrades.