All MW3 Zombies Camo Challenges

Aside from Multiplayer’s camo objectives, Zombies features its own set that can only be unlocked in this mode. We’re here to help you complete these trials by showing you all the MWZ Zombies camo challenges.

How to Unlock All Zombies Camos in MW3 Zombies

When in Zombies mode, you can participate in several challenges to unlock an exclusive camo skin for your weapon. Each must be done individually and will get gradually more difficult as you progress through the tiers. For example, if you want to get the Sludge Camo for the SVA 545, you must get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat Zones.

The general rule of thumb is to always use the corresponding weapon for the challenge in order to increase your chances of earning the unique skin. We’re sticking our way through the list, so we’ll be sure to add more for the complete collection.

All Assault Rifle Zombies Camo Challenges

FR 5.56

CamosRequirements
PunctureGet 250 kills
Digital WildwoodGet 300 kills
Unseen RavagerGet 30 Hellhound kills
AnomalyGet 250 Hipfire kills
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and exfil with the FR 5.56 in a single deployment
Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with the Pack-a-Punched FR 5.56
SerpentiniteGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite challenges

SVA 545

CamosRequirements
WaywardGet 250 kills
Topo GhastGet 5 kills without releasing the trigger 20 times
SludgeGet 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones
ChaosGet 250 kills while having at least four perks active
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the SVA 545 in a single deployment
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched SVA 545
Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills

DG-58

CamosRequirements
TyphoonGet 250 kills
HysteriaGet 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
Hallowed GlitchGet 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the DG-58
PetrifiedGet 200 critical kills
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the DG-58 in a single deployment
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched DG-58
Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

MCW

CamosRequirements
WyvernGet 250 kills
Vehement RageGet 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
Tempest ShardsGet 250 Hipfire kill
Toxic SpotsGet 5 Mimic kills
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the MCW in a single deployment
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MCW
Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

MTZ-556

CamosRequirements
AstrayGet 250 kills
Murk GlitchGet 250 kills with Full Attachments
New StrainGet 250 kills while having at least four perks active
MudGet 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the MTZ-556 in a single deployment
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MTZ-556
Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

Holger 556

CamosRequirements
SubterraneanGet 250 kills
Topo Gloom Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
Palette CystGet 250 kills while in Tac Stance
Caustic RiverGet 200 critical kills
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Holger 556 in a single deployment
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Holger 556
Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

TR-76 Geist

CamosRequirements
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the TR-76 Geist in a single deployment
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TR-76 Geist
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

FR Advancer

CamosRequirements
Last StrandGet 250 kills
DiscordedGet 50 Mercenary kills
Null SpaceGet 250 kills with Fire Damage
Doom WhispersGet 200 critical kills
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the FR Advancer in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched FR Advancer
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M13C

CamosRequirements
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13C in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M13C
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Tempus Razorback

CamosRequirements
BoomslangGet 250 kills
MutationGet 30 Hellhound kills
Hazardous WasteGet 250 kills while in Tac Stance
HyperacidGet 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Tempus Razorback in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Tempus Razorback
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

ISO Hemlock

CamosRequirements
Ichor MistGet 250 kills
MacrophageGet 250 kills with the ISO Hemlock at Rare or higher rarity
Signal JamGet 250 kills while having at least four perks active
Faustian BargainGet 10 Disciple kills
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the ISO Hemlock in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched ISO Hemlock
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

TAQ-56

CamosRequirements
Infected BarkGet 250 kills
SutureGet 250 point blank kills
Blister DigitalGet 250 kills with Toxic Damage
Spoiled MeatGet 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the TAQ-56
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the TAQ-56 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TAQ-56
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M13B

CamosRequirements
Moldy MembraneGet 250 kills
Looming ShadowGet 10 kills in five seconds 10 times
TormentorGet 250 Hipfire kills
Final VisageGet 50 Mercenary kills
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13B in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M13B
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Kastov 545

CamosRequirements
BloodlettingGet 250 kills
BruisedGet 250 Hipfire kills
Drowned CorpseGet 250 kills with Toxic Damage
Drudge DigitalGet 250 kills with Full Attachments
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov 545 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov 545
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Kastov-74U

CamosRequirements
Torn AsunderGet 250 kills
Mulch DigitalGet 250 kills with Frost Damage
MigraineGet 5 Mimic kills
MalpracticeGet 10 kills without reloading 10 times
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov-74U in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov-74U
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Kastov 762

CamosRequirements
NauseaGet 250 kills
Festering WoundGet 5 kills without releasing the trigger 20 times
PermafrostGet 250 kills while having at least four perks active
Decayed TigerGet 250 kills with the Kastov 762 at Rare or higher rarity
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov 762 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov 762
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M16

CamosRequirements
Guttural ShriekGet 250 kills
Maggot DigitalGet 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the M16
BogGet 200 critical kills
Putrid RotGet 10 kills without reloading 10 times
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the M16 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M16
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M4

CamosRequirements
Rancid VenomGet 250 kills
Dark MistGet 200 critical kills
NightmareGet 30 Hellhound kills
FertilizerGet 5 Mimic kills
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the M4 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M4
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

STB 556

CamosRequirements
Dried BloodGet 250 kills
ShamanGet 10 kills without reloading 10 times
ArterialGet 250 kills with Electric Damage
FrostbiteGet 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the STB 556 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched STB 556
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Lachmann-556

CamosRequirements
Lost SepulcherGet 250 kills
PhantomGet 250 kills while in Tac Stance
Disorder DigitalGet 10 Mangler kills
Heat DeathGet 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the Lachmann-556
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Lachmann-556 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Lachmann-556
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Chimera

CamosRequirements
AbandonedGet 250 kills
Sacrificial HeartGet 30 Hellhound kills
Oozing HivesGet 200 critical kills
SolitaryGet 250 kills with Toxic Damage
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Chimera in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Chimera
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

All Battle Rifle Zombies Camo Challenges

BAS-B

CamosRequirements
Reality BlurGet 250 kills
Spirit GlitchGet 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones
Forest Sands Get 250 kills with Frost Damage
Black SatinGet 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the BAS-B in a single deployment
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched BAS-B
SerpentiniteGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

Sidewinder

CamosRequirements
Mutated FlareGet 250 kills
Tide SurgeGet 10 Mangler kills
Cacophony Get 200 critical kills
Green SatinGet 250 point blank kills
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Sidewinder in a single deployment
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Sidewinder
SerpentiniteGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

MTZ-762

CamosRequirements
Firestorm BlurGet 250 kills
Topo SicklyGet 250 kills with the MTZ-762 at Rare or higher rarity
AlertGet 50 Mercenary kills
Orange Satin Get 100 kills after using a Field Upgrade with the MTZ-762
Golden EnigmaGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the MTZ-762 in a single deployment
Zircon ScaleGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MTZ-762
SerpentiniteGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BorealisComplete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

Cronen Squall

CamosRequirements
Interloper Get 250 kills
CoagulationGet 100 kills after using a Field Upgrade with the Cronen Squall
SacrificeGet 30 Hellhound kills
HallucinationGet 250 kills while having at least four perks active
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Cronen Squall in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Cronen Squall
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 36 Arachnida camo challenges

FTAC Recon

CamosRequirements
FossilizedGet 250 kills
Meat HookGet 250 kills with Full Attachments
PhantasmGet 250 point blank kills
MiasmaGet 200 critical kills
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the FTAC Recon in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched FTAC Recon
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 36 Arachnida challenges

SO-14

CamosRequirements
VoodooGet 250 kills
KilnGet 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage
Stalking EyesGet 100 kills in a single match
Parasitic InvaderGet 10 kills without reloading 10 times
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the SO-14 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched SO-14
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 36 Arachnida challenges

Lachmann-762

CamosRequirements
Disembodied VoicesGet 250 kills
Grease DigitalGet 250 Hipfire kills
Smoker PlumeGet 50 Armored zombie kills
EmeraldGet 250 kills with Fire Damage
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the Lachmann-762 in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Lachmann-762
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 36 Arachnida challenges

TAQ-V

CamosRequirements
AbrasionGet 250 kills
Noxious GasGet 10 Mangler kills
Shed SkinGet 250 Hipfire kills
ParanormalGet 250 point blank kills
Golden IvoryGet 100 kills and successfully extract with the TAQ-V in a single deployment
Spinel HuskGet 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TAQ-V
ArachnidaGet 10 special or elite zombie kills
BioluminescentComplete 36 Arachnida challenges

We’re still working on this guide for all MW3 Zombies camo challenges, so be sure to check back with us on Twinfinite to see the remaining collection. While here, you can explore the relevant links below for additional MWZ content, including all Zombies Field Upgrades.

