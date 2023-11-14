All MW3 Zombies Camo Challenges

Aside from Multiplayer’s camo objectives, Zombies features its own set that can only be unlocked in this mode. We’re here to help you complete these trials by showing you all the MWZ Zombies camo challenges.

How to Unlock All Zombies Camos in MW3 Zombies

When in Zombies mode, you can participate in several challenges to unlock an exclusive camo skin for your weapon. Each must be done individually and will get gradually more difficult as you progress through the tiers. For example, if you want to get the Sludge Camo for the SVA 545, you must get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat Zones.

The general rule of thumb is to always use the corresponding weapon for the challenge in order to increase your chances of earning the unique skin. We’re sticking our way through the list, so we’ll be sure to add more for the complete collection.

All Assault Rifle Zombies Camo Challenges

FR 5.56

Camos Requirements Puncture Get 250 kills Digital Wildwood Get 300 kills Unseen Ravager Get 30 Hellhound kills Anomaly Get 250 Hipfire kills Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and exfil with the FR 5.56 in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with the Pack-a-Punched FR 5.56 Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite challenges

SVA 545

Camos Requirements Wayward Get 250 kills Topo Ghast Get 5 kills without releasing the trigger 20 times Sludge Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones Chaos Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the SVA 545 in a single deployment Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched SVA 545 Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills

DG-58

Camos Requirements Typhoon Get 250 kills Hysteria Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Hallowed Glitch Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the DG-58 Petrified Get 200 critical kills Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the DG-58 in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched DG-58 Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

MCW

Camos Requirements Wyvern Get 250 kills Vehement Rage Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Tempest Shards Get 250 Hipfire kill Toxic Spots Get 5 Mimic kills Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MCW in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MCW Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

MTZ-556

Camos Requirements Astray Get 250 kills Murk Glitch Get 250 kills with Full Attachments New Strain Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active Mud Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MTZ-556 in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MTZ-556 Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

Holger 556

Camos Requirements Subterranean Get 250 kills Topo Gloom Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Palette Cyst Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance Caustic River Get 200 critical kills Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Holger 556 in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Holger 556 Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

TR-76 Geist

Camos Requirements Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the TR-76 Geist in a single deployment Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TR-76 Geist Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

FR Advancer

Camos Requirements Last Strand Get 250 kills Discorded Get 50 Mercenary kills Null Space Get 250 kills with Fire Damage Doom Whispers Get 200 critical kills Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the FR Advancer in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched FR Advancer Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M13C

Camos Requirements Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13C in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M13C Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Tempus Razorback

Camos Requirements Boomslang Get 250 kills Mutation Get 30 Hellhound kills Hazardous Waste Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance Hyperacid Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Tempus Razorback in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Tempus Razorback Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

ISO Hemlock

Camos Requirements Ichor Mist Get 250 kills Macrophage Get 250 kills with the ISO Hemlock at Rare or higher rarity Signal Jam Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active Faustian Bargain Get 10 Disciple kills Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the ISO Hemlock in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched ISO Hemlock Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

TAQ-56

Camos Requirements Infected Bark Get 250 kills Suture Get 250 point blank kills Blister Digital Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage Spoiled Meat Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the TAQ-56 Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the TAQ-56 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TAQ-56 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M13B

Camos Requirements Moldy Membrane Get 250 kills Looming Shadow Get 10 kills in five seconds 10 times Tormentor Get 250 Hipfire kills Final Visage Get 50 Mercenary kills Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M13B in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M13B Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Kastov 545

Camos Requirements Bloodletting Get 250 kills Bruised Get 250 Hipfire kills Drowned Corpse Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage Drudge Digital Get 250 kills with Full Attachments Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov 545 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov 545 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Kastov-74U

Camos Requirements Torn Asunder Get 250 kills Mulch Digital Get 250 kills with Frost Damage Migraine Get 5 Mimic kills Malpractice Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov-74U in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov-74U Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Kastov 762

Camos Requirements Nausea Get 250 kills Festering Wound Get 5 kills without releasing the trigger 20 times Permafrost Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active Decayed Tiger Get 250 kills with the Kastov 762 at Rare or higher rarity Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Kastov 762 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Kastov 762 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M16

Camos Requirements Guttural Shriek Get 250 kills Maggot Digital Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the M16 Bog Get 200 critical kills Putrid Rot Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M16 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M16 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

M4

Camos Requirements Rancid Venom Get 250 kills Dark Mist Get 200 critical kills Nightmare Get 30 Hellhound kills Fertilizer Get 5 Mimic kills Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the M4 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched M4 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

STB 556

Camos Requirements Dried Blood Get 250 kills Shaman Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times Arterial Get 250 kills with Electric Damage Frostbite Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the STB 556 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched STB 556 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Lachmann-556

Camos Requirements Lost Sepulcher Get 250 kills Phantom Get 250 kills while in Tac Stance Disorder Digital Get 10 Mangler kills Heat Death Get 100 kills on enemies affected by your Tactical with the Lachmann-556 Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Lachmann-556 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Lachmann-556 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

Chimera

Camos Requirements Abandoned Get 250 kills Sacrificial Heart Get 30 Hellhound kills Oozing Hives Get 200 critical kills Solitary Get 250 kills with Toxic Damage Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Chimera in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Chimera Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 51 Arachnida camo challenges

All Battle Rifle Zombies Camo Challenges

BAS-B

Camos Requirements Reality Blur Get 250 kills Spirit Glitch Get 250 kills in Medium or High Threat zones Forest Sands Get 250 kills with Frost Damage Black Satin Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the BAS-B in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched BAS-B Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

Sidewinder

Camos Requirements Mutated Flare Get 250 kills Tide Surge Get 10 Mangler kills Cacophony Get 200 critical kills Green Satin Get 250 point blank kills Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Sidewinder in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Sidewinder Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

MTZ-762

Camos Requirements Firestorm Blur Get 250 kills Topo Sickly Get 250 kills with the MTZ-762 at Rare or higher rarity Alert Get 50 Mercenary kills Orange Satin Get 100 kills after using a Field Upgrade with the MTZ-762 Golden Enigma Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the MTZ-762 in a single deployment Zircon Scale Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched MTZ-762 Serpentinite Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Borealis Complete 36 Serpentinite camo challenges

Cronen Squall

Camos Requirements Interloper Get 250 kills Coagulation Get 100 kills after using a Field Upgrade with the Cronen Squall Sacrifice Get 30 Hellhound kills Hallucination Get 250 kills while having at least four perks active Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Cronen Squall in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Cronen Squall Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 36 Arachnida camo challenges

FTAC Recon

Camos Requirements Fossilized Get 250 kills Meat Hook Get 250 kills with Full Attachments Phantasm Get 250 point blank kills Miasma Get 200 critical kills Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the FTAC Recon in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched FTAC Recon Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 36 Arachnida challenges

SO-14

Camos Requirements Voodoo Get 250 kills Kiln Get 20 consecutive kills 10 times without taking damage Stalking Eyes Get 100 kills in a single match Parasitic Invader Get 10 kills without reloading 10 times Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the SO-14 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched SO-14 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 36 Arachnida challenges

Lachmann-762

Camos Requirements Disembodied Voices Get 250 kills Grease Digital Get 250 Hipfire kills Smoker Plume Get 50 Armored zombie kills Emerald Get 250 kills with Fire Damage Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the Lachmann-762 in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Lachmann-762 Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 36 Arachnida challenges

TAQ-V

Camos Requirements Abrasion Get 250 kills Noxious Gas Get 10 Mangler kills Shed Skin Get 250 Hipfire kills Paranormal Get 250 point blank kills Golden Ivory Get 100 kills and successfully extract with the TAQ-V in a single deployment Spinel Husk Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched TAQ-V Arachnida Get 10 special or elite zombie kills Bioluminescent Complete 36 Arachnida challenges

We’re still working on this guide for all MW3 Zombies camo challenges, so be sure to check back with us on Twinfinite to see the remaining collection. While here, you can explore the relevant links below for additional MWZ content, including all Zombies Field Upgrades.