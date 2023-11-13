Modern Warfare 3‘s redesign of the CoD Zombies formula is a big hit with players, bringing new and interesting content for all to enjoy. However, this new Zombies experience comes with some confusing caveats, and one we wish to explore is how to Exfil so you can secure your loot.

How to Exfil in MW3 Zombies

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Exfiltrating, or Exfil, in MW3 is very simple, as all you need to do is head to one of the four exfil locations on your Tac-Map.

Be aware that the exfil locations do not appear until 1-2 minutes have passed, so if you load in and do not see any exfil spots, don’t panic. These exfil locations are likewise random and can be anywhere on the map, but four will always spawn so that there’s one for every player. 3 are guaranteed to appear inside the low-threat zone where tier-1 zombies run rampant, while the last Exfil location will be generated in the medium-threat zone where tier-2 and tougher opponents stagger around.

Once you call for the Exfil chopper, you will suddenly be swarmed by a horde of zombies who crawl out of the ground to stop you from leaving. This horde will grow in size and strength depending on how long you’ve been running around the DMZ. The sheer amount of zombies is eye-watering, and it can be a real challenge for you to just get their loot back to base.

Thankfully, most people have experienced the traditional zombie formula and know exactly how to handle large waves of the undead; that being to run around in a circle. For those that aren’t aware, these walking corpses aren’t the most intelligent, so for a smooth Exfil, run around in a large circle and strategically thin the herd with some clean shots from your weapon.

That’s all we have in terms of how to Exfil in MW3 Zombies. Be sure to check out our content below for all the latest Call of Duty related news, guides, and features.