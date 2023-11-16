10 Best Tips & Tricks for MW3 Zombies

The Urzikstan map can certainly be overwhelming, regardless of whether you are a part of a team or running it solo. So, to help out on this undead mission, here’s a few MW3 Zombies tips and tricks that can prolong your survivability.

Pack-A-Punch Before Entering Medium Threat Zone

Image Source: Activision

I know you may be tempted to enter the Medium or High Threat level zones, but it’s best to stay out of there until you’ve at least Pack-a-Punched your weapons. The reason for this is due to the almost impenetrable armor the zombies harness, making it difficult to take them down with any standard gun.

A Pack-a-Punched weapon can get rid of the opponent’s gear more efficiently, especially within the Low Threat zone. Besides this, I would recommend decking yourself out with your gear and at least having the Jugger-Nog perk to last longer in the formidable zones.

Complete a Few Contracts First

Image Source: Activision

My Zombies strategy always begins with the completion of a few Contracts, as you’ll need to make enough Essence for the Pack-a-Punch. Overall, these objectives can land you free resources all around, including the Cryo Freeze ammo mod, KIllstreaks, and better gear.

The only problem is that some Contracts will be more challenging than others, primarily if you are a solo player. I would say the easiest ones to complete are Deliver Cargo, Spore Control, and Eliminate the Bounty since you can do these entirely on your own. Nevertheless, players can still tackle the rest of the objectives, but they may need to assemble a team to make the process more accessible.

Stay in Low Threat Zone to Practice

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s no shame in staying in the Low Threat level zones because, frankly, it’s tough to even get through these areas to begin with. I’ve spent a lot of matches without having to go to the Medium or High Threat zones, so I can maximize my Operator’s gear and complete the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies’ Story Missions.

In fact, many Zombies campaign quests don’t require you to go to the higher difficulty zones unless it’s absolutely necessary. Then, once you think you’re ready to go into the zombie trenches, you can try your hand in the more challenging areas. However, I will say that the High Threat zones can be tremendously brutal, even when I was in a 6-player squad size, so bear that in mind before being too much of a risk taker.

Avoid Mercenary Missions When Solo

Image Source: Activision

I’ll say it here, and I’ll say it now: the Mercenaries are way too OP in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, no matter how hard you try to prepare. My Operator was fully equipped with three armor plates and a Jugger-Nog, and these foes could still blow through them all like nothing.

With this in mind, one tip I have for MW3 Zombies is to avoid any fights with the Mercenaries initially, specifically with Aether Extraction and Defend Ground Station Contracts. I would also recommend steering clear of them altogether if you are playing solo. Nonetheless, those who want to give these enemies a taste of their own medicine should do so from a distance, primarily within the encampment and strongholds, so you can replenish your health whenever you please.

Extract Schematics

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Locating all the high-valued items around the MW3 Zombies can be challenging due to Urzikstan’s extensive size. Yet, there are a few ways you can prepare beforehand without needing to do any searching at all.

This is where the Schematics come into play, where players can grab and successfully exfil with it to be able to use it for their missions. Once you are lucky enough to discover one, you can craft and take it with you as long as the cooldown period has passed. I would also suggest saving any extra Acquisitions you’ve acquired and exfiling with them since they can be used for later.

Max Out Your Strike Team

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s nothing worse than to start out from scratch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, often leaving you defenseless for the enemy. That’s why it is crucial to prepare all your Operators in your Strike Team to provide you with backups for future rounds.

You’ll have three Strike Team slots available to you, and you can gradually maximize their gear and weapons just in case something goes wrong with one of them. In return, you can rely on your next Operator if the previous one has been knocked out of battle.

Beware of the Exfil Zombie Spawns & Downed Players Can Still Win in Chopper

Image Source: Activision

Although the Medium and High Threat level zones harness the most hordes of zombies, the Exfil area is a close third to being another extremely challenging location. Anytime you call in for exfil, you’ll undoubtedly have to prepare for a fight as more and more enemies spawn nearby.

On the bright side, you can crawl your way to the chopper when downed, and hopefully, you can last until the countdown ends. This method can help you out if you are a solo player, in which the extraction should only take a few seconds to load up. It will result in a successful exfil, despite being down at the last second, almost as if nothing happened.

Use Water to Your Advantage

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Zombies may be able to open doors and climb up ladders, but swimming is the one thing their undead brains have not comprehended yet. That means players can dive in the water when the going gets too tough. Keep in mind that enemies can still throw their flaming guts at you from a distance, so do your best to avoid those by diving underwater or swimming away from the threat.

If you are looking for a safe haven, another Zombies strategy I have is to find a little island because there don’t seem to be any zombie spawns there. This can prove beneficial when you need some time to look at the Tac-Map or when you have to step out for a bit. But be sure to clear out the area first, and then you can go about your business.

Be Friends With the Dogs

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Hellhounds have shown their worth as the best boys in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map. I can’t tell you how many times they’ve helped me in a pinch by either taking down hordes of zombies or reviving me when down. Those who are solo players can take advantage of these fiery companions without assimilating with a team.

If you aren’t sure how to get this friendly dog, you can check out our guide on the doghouse Easter Egg to get the plan in motion. It should also be noted that the companions won’t last the entire round due to their health bar, and once it depletes, they will no longer be with you.

Get the Best Perk-a-Colas

Image Source: Activision

A suitable Perk-a-Cola setup will undoubtedly help you in the long run, but you must choose the right ones for a better outcome. The most essential perks you should aim for are the Jugger-Nog and Speed Cola to boost your maximum health and reload/replate faster.

Outside of those two, you’ll have more than enough to pick with the remaining cans, including Stamin-Up, Quick Revive, and Tombstone Soda. For example, Stamin-Up lets you run away from zombies faster, while Tombstone will stash your lost equipment for the next run when eliminated. You can even get the Perk-a-Colas for free through the Mister Peeks Easter Egg or from simply playing through the match (it will give you some randomly.)

That does it for our best MW3 Zombies tips and tricks guide.