MWZ’s Schematics feature allows players to get a head start in the journey by placing a helpful item in their Rucksack. But, since it can be pretty rare to find, we’ll show you how to get Schematics in MW3 Zombies.

Where to Get Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Schematics will randomly spawn throughout your Modern Warfare 3 Zombies playthrough, and they can be relatively challenging to find. However, you can try out the following ways to possibly obtain them:

Complete Contracts (Reward Rifts)

Finish Story Missions

Purge Aether Nests and Infested Strongholds

Infiltrate Mercenary Strongholds

The Reward Rifts are one of the best ways to get Schematics, which will be unlocked after you complete a Contract. I found the Stamin-Up Can Schematic from an Eliminate the Bounty mission, but this task won’t always guarantee a drop.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll likely find more of them as you progress through the MWZ storyline, assigning various objectives to increase your chances of locating these special items. Looting is your main friend here, and you’ll just have to see what you can find with each playthrough, whether it be solo or with a squad.

How to Use Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Once you have a Schematic, you must exfil with it first in order to use it. If you can do this successfully, you can follow these steps:

Go to the Gear section in the lobby Select ‘Add item’ in your Rucksack slots Press Schematic Crafting Craft your corresponding weapon

To give you an example, I was able to craft the Stamin-Up Can in the Schematic Crafting’s Perk-A-Cola section. The item was then transferred to my Rucksack, allowing me to take it to my next session. Of course, this procedure will differ depending on the Schematic you’ve gathered, like how ammunition blueprints can be found in Ammo Mods.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

After players use the new item, they won’t be able to utilize it for a certain amount of time due to a cooldown period. In particular, some Schematics have a cooldown period of three hours, while others can last eight hours.

In total, you can unlock 21 Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and you’ll need to acquire them one by one to access the entire collection.

That does it for our guide on how to get Schematics in MW3 Zombies. If you want to see some more content for the undead mode, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Essence fast.