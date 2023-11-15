How to Get Large Rucksack in MW3 Zombies

Aside from your weapons and armor, the Rucksack is one of the most essential tools in the game, providing you with enough valuables to prolong your survivability. Unfortunately, finding a Large Rucksack can be challenging, so we’ll show you a few tricks that can help you obtain one.

Where to Find Large Rucksack in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

At the beginning of your Modern Warfare 3 Zombies journey, you’ll start with five slots from the Small Rucksack and then work your way up to the Medium’s seven. But, of course, the absolute best is the Large Rucksack, harnessing a total of nine available slots. I’ve discovered a few ways to locate these handy storage items in the following areas:

Loot lockers and large caches (possibly in higher Threat zones)

Complete a Raid Weapon Stash Contract

Buy Station in High Threat Level zones

I’ve had a lot of luck finding the Large Rucksacks in lockers within the Medium or High Threat level zones. Of course, it does require some RNG, but at least you can get it completely free.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Other than that, you can participate in a Raid Weapon Stash Contract to possibly get them from the safe by the end of the mission. These special areas typically include high-valued items, so you may be able to get even more equipment to maximize your session.

If you’re tired of relying on MW3 Zombies’s RNG mechanics though, the only guaranteed way of getting a Large Rucksack is by going to the Buy Station in the High Threat zone. That comes with an extra set of challenges, as navigating through this location can be extremely difficult.

Once players have prepared enough with weapons and gear, they can go to a nearby Buy Station to pick up the backpack for 10,000 Essence. The Buy Station here also holds the highest amount of items in its selection, including the LT53 Kazimir Equipment, 3-Plate Armor Vest, and Cymbal Monkey. Compared to other Buy Stations, most of these products are unavailable anywhere else, so it’s best to utilize them while you can.

Now that you know where to find Large Rucksacks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can check out our guide on how to get Cryo Freeze to grab some more valuables. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional MWZ content.