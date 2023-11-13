The Freezer Burn Act 1 mission requires players to eliminate zombies and Hellhounds with icy modifications attached. However, finding this mod can be tricky, so we’ll show you how to get Cryo Freeze in MW3 Zombies.

How to Find Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies

You can try to find Cryo Freeze in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies through the following methods:

Complete Contracts

Purge Aether Nests and Infested Strongholds

Craft the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod Schematic

The Reward Rifts from completed Contracts often provide you with special ammo mods, including the Cryo Freeze. I was able to obtain it several times using this technique, but of course, it’s not always guaranteed.

You can also clear out any of the Aether Nest and Infested Strongholds by purging the cysts scattered around. The large staches, like the Aether cache (denoted by purple crystals), seem to harness the most ammo mods in MW3 Zombies, so you can focus on these infested locations. However, it would help if you tried to get a gas mask before entering to make the process easier.

Last but not least, you can try to find the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod Schematic, which can randomly spawn throughout your sessions. Schematics can also be acquired through various objectives like Contracts and Story Missions, yet you must exfil with them to place them in your inventory.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you are lucky enough to find the Cryo Freeze, you must go to the Schematic Crafting in your Rucksack’s ‘Add Item’ section and craft the ammo mod. Players will then be able to use it for their next mission, and a cooldown will be in effect after its usage.

Where to Find & Slow Down Hellhounds in MW3 Zombies

When you’ve successfully obtained the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, you can start plowing your way through zombie hordes to produce the slow-down effect on 50 of them. The only problem is that you must also trigger this with 10 Hellhounds, who can be difficult to track down. Fortunately, players can locate these undead dogs through Contracts, including Outlast, Raid Weapon Stash, and Escort.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Hellhounds typically show up during these objectives, but now comes the other challenge of slowing them down. To slow them down, it’s recommended to eliminate the dogs with Cryo Freeze in high-threat level zones. The first tier will make it too easy to take them down without the slow-down effect, so you must go to either Medium or High-threat areas to encounter Hellhounds with substantial HP.

As long as you see the mutts freeze up, you’ll know you’ve done it right, and you only need 10 to satisfy the rest of the Freezer Burn mission.

Now that we’ve covered how to find Cryo Freeze in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can improve your performance further by checking out our How to Get Essence Fast guide. Be sure also to explore the relevant links below for even more Call of Duty content.